Brazilian Court Allows Social Network X to Resume Operations in Country
Brazilian Court Allows Social Network X to Resume Operations in Country
Sputnik International
Brazil's Supreme Federal Court said it allowed social network X to immediately resume operations in the country after the company met all the conditions set by the court.
americas
brazil
elon musk
supreme court
x (formerly twitter)
On August 30, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Judge Alexandre de Morais ordered the blocking of X in the country due to Elon Musk's refusal to appoint a new legal representative for the social network. The judge had also previously frozen Starlink's accounts in Brazil for the same reason, but the Supreme Court later unblocked them. The Supreme Court also upheld Morais's decision to suspend X.
americas
brazil
11:38 GMT 09.10.2024
© AP Photo / Ettore ChiereguiniA demonstrator takes part in a protest calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Morae, in Sao Paulo, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil's Supreme Federal Court said it allowed social network X to immediately resume operations in the country after the company met all the conditions set by the court.
The resumption of X's operations was conditioned by "absolute compliance with judicial decisions while respecting national sovereignty," the statement added.
"Supreme Federal Court Judge Alexandre de Morais has authorized the resumption of the activities of the social network X in Brazil and ordered the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to take measures in this regard," the court said in a statement on Tuesday.
On August 30, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Judge Alexandre de Morais ordered the blocking of X in the country due to Elon Musk's refusal to appoint a new legal representative for the social network. The judge had also previously frozen Starlink's accounts in Brazil for the same reason, but the Supreme Court later unblocked them. The Supreme Court also upheld Morais's decision to suspend X.
