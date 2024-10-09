https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/brazilian-court-allows-social-network-x-to-resume-operations-in-country-1120485897.html

Brazilian Court Allows Social Network X to Resume Operations in Country

Brazilian Court Allows Social Network X to Resume Operations in Country

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court said it allowed social network X to immediately resume operations in the country after the company met all the conditions set by the court.

The resumption of X's operations was conditioned by "absolute compliance with judicial decisions while respecting national sovereignty," the statement added.On August 30, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Judge Alexandre de Morais ordered the blocking of X in the country due to Elon Musk's refusal to appoint a new legal representative for the social network. The judge had also previously frozen Starlink's accounts in Brazil for the same reason, but the Supreme Court later unblocked them. The Supreme Court also upheld Morais's decision to suspend X.

