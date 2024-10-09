Florida Family, Still Recovering From Hurricane Helene, Braces For 'Destructive' Milton
22:02 GMT 09.10.2024 (Updated: 22:07 GMT 09.10.2024)
© AP Photo / Mike StewartAftermath of Hurricane Helene in Chimney Rock Village, N.C. (Oct. 2, 2024).
© AP Photo / Mike Stewart
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Florida resident Mark Lambie and his family have spent the last two weeks trying to save their home that was damaged by Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago, but that work has come to a halt as they prepare for Hurricane Milton, a major storm weather experts are describing as catastrophic.
Although Milton has weakened slightly to a Category 3 hurricane as it approaches Florida's western coastline, it will still be a major hurricane with catastrophic impacts on the state, Governor Ron DeSantis has warned.
"We're just too tired," Lambie, of New Port Richey, Fla., told Sputnik on Wednesday. "For right now, we're okay, but I don't know what's gonna happen."
The US National Weather Service expects "destructive, potentially catastrophic storm surge, very heavy rainfall, and a few tornadoes" along Florida's west coast to begin this afternoon and evening.
Lambie's home is located about 30 miles north of Tampa Bay, potentially on the path to take a "once-in-a-century" direct hit from Hurricane Milton later on Wednesday evening.
"We got caught trying to fix the house," Lambie said. "We had one day to prepare to get ready for this storm [Milton]. So, I mean, we did a lot of things we didn't do last time, obviously, but we're more concerned with wind this time than we are concerned with flooding."
Hurricane Milton, if it remains a category 3 storm, is projected to produce winds of up to 120 miles per hour.
"Everybody in our neighborhood and every single person along the coastline here has a 20-foot tall by 60-foot wide debris pile sitting in their front yards that are about to go airborne all over the place," Lambie said.
Lambie and his family are sheltering in an Airbnb home this week that is about five miles from their home but on higher ground.
"Who knows what this is gonna add to it," Lambie said thinking about the additional damage Milton may potentially cause for the family. "I wanted to be close enough to the house. I'm five miles away, and if all hell breaks loose, then roads close, I can walk there at least."
The Lambie family spent the last two weeks sorting through debris at their home in New Port Richey, trying to navigate their way through the aftermath of the disaster left by Hurricane Helene. They remained positive and had plans to rebuild their home even stronger to withstand other hurricanes.
"Then the second storm came...it was just too rushed," Lambie said.
Moreover, the Lambie family has received more assistance from their Church community, family, and friends, than they have from the state or federal government.
"My wife said she got a direct deposit from FEMA today for $750. That's it. What's that gonna do? Our Airbnb for 30 days is $2,700," Lambie said, adding that the money arrived two weeks after it was needed.
The Lambie family has home insurance, but there's no timeline for when that funding will become available.
"[The Insurance company] They said they'd get us an emergency payment quickly, and that was a week ago, we haven't heard from them since," Lambie said. "We haven't gotten a penny from anybody except for our GoFundMe. It's the only money we have."
The GoFundMe account created by Lambie's friends raised $10,000 to help support his family's immediate needs.
The Church community deployed groups of people who helped the Lambie family repair damage to their home.
"They saved us. Without them, we wouldn't be anywhere near...Having 30 people there to use is, like, you can't pay for that," Lambie said. "And then time is precious after a flood. You need to hurry. You have about a day and a half until mold starts setting in on everything. The damage is like everything....anything in our house that was below 30 inches, or, you know, touched the 30-inch line was completely 100% destroyed."
On Monday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Florida and unlocking federal aid for local authorities to tackle the impact. Evacuations were ordered for millions of local residents.