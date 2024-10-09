https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/florida-family-still-recovering-from-hurricane-helene-braces-for-destructive-milton-1120491942.html

Florida Family, Still Recovering From Hurricane Helene, Braces For 'Destructive' Milton

Florida Family, Still Recovering From Hurricane Helene, Braces For 'Destructive' Milton

The Lamble family in Florida spokes to Sputnik about their experience surviving Hurricane Helene and now having to prepare for Hurricane Milton.

Although Milton has weakened slightly to a Category 3 hurricane as it approaches Florida's western coastline, it will still be a major hurricane with catastrophic impacts on the state, Governor Ron DeSantis has warned. The US National Weather Service expects "destructive, potentially catastrophic storm surge, very heavy rainfall, and a few tornadoes" along Florida's west coast to begin this afternoon and evening. Lambie's home is located about 30 miles north of Tampa Bay, potentially on the path to take a "once-in-a-century" direct hit from Hurricane Milton later on Wednesday evening. "We got caught trying to fix the house," Lambie said. "We had one day to prepare to get ready for this storm [Milton]. So, I mean, we did a lot of things we didn't do last time, obviously, but we're more concerned with wind this time than we are concerned with flooding." Hurricane Milton, if it remains a category 3 storm, is projected to produce winds of up to 120 miles per hour. Lambie and his family are sheltering in an Airbnb home this week that is about five miles from their home but on higher ground. "Who knows what this is gonna add to it," Lambie said thinking about the additional damage Milton may potentially cause for the family. "I wanted to be close enough to the house. I'm five miles away, and if all hell breaks loose, then roads close, I can walk there at least." The Lambie family spent the last two weeks sorting through debris at their home in New Port Richey, trying to navigate their way through the aftermath of the disaster left by Hurricane Helene. They remained positive and had plans to rebuild their home even stronger to withstand other hurricanes. "Then the second storm came...it was just too rushed," Lambie said. Moreover, the Lambie family has received more assistance from their Church community, family, and friends, than they have from the state or federal government. The Lambie family has home insurance, but there's no timeline for when that funding will become available. "[The Insurance company] They said they'd get us an emergency payment quickly, and that was a week ago, we haven't heard from them since," Lambie said. "We haven't gotten a penny from anybody except for our GoFundMe. It's the only money we have." The GoFundMe account created by Lambie's friends raised $10,000 to help support his family's immediate needs. The Church community deployed groups of people who helped the Lambie family repair damage to their home. On Monday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Florida and unlocking federal aid for local authorities to tackle the impact. Evacuations were ordered for millions of local residents.

