German Police Classify Greta Thunberg as ‘Violent’ After Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations
German police broke up a pro-Palestinian protest, justifying it by saying Greta Thunberg may show up and classified her as "prone to violence."
Police had decided to disperse a camp of pro-Palestinian protesters in Dortmund after receiving information that Thunberg might visit it, a statement read on Tuesday. German media reported that Thunberg did not show up at the scene.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German police have classified Swedish activist Greta Thunberg as "prone to violent" after her participation in a number of pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Dortmund police said.
Police had decided to disperse a camp of pro-Palestinian protesters in Dortmund after receiving information that Thunberg might visit it, a statement read on Tuesday.
"The Dortmund police have predicted a danger in connection with this meeting. The announced visit of Ms. Thunberg led to the conclusion that more people would gather at the event site than was announced. In addition, the time frame specified when registering the meeting would be violated. Recent events around Thunberg have led to her being assessed as prone to violence," the police said in a statement.
German media reported that Thunberg did not show up at the scene.