International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/german-police-classify-greta-thunberg-as-violent-after-pro-palestinian-demonstrations-1120482913.html
German Police Classify Greta Thunberg as ‘Violent’ After Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations
German Police Classify Greta Thunberg as ‘Violent’ After Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations
Sputnik International
German police broke up a pro-Palestinian protest, justifying it by saying Greta Thunberg may show up and classified her as "prone to violence."
2024-10-09T04:06+0000
2024-10-09T04:06+0000
world
greta thunberg
europe
dortmund
palestine
german police
newsfeed
censorship
protest
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090398556_0:5:3071:1732_1920x0_80_0_0_ea06d33ae0abf3f7eb87c4f06829cf07.jpg
Police had decided to disperse a camp of pro-Palestinian protesters in Dortmund after receiving information that Thunberg might visit it, a statement read on Tuesday. German media reported that Thunberg did not show up at the scene.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/greta-thunberg-pads-arrest-record-twice-in-one-day-at-protest-in-the-hague--1117787777.html
dortmund
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090398556_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_387f5b40e3146b72af2b697bec7dacbf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
greta thunberg protests, greta thunberg classified as violent,
greta thunberg protests, greta thunberg classified as violent,

German Police Classify Greta Thunberg as ‘Violent’ After Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations

04:06 GMT 09.10.2024
© ADRIAN DENNISSwedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest at Festival Park in Glasgow on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Summit on November 1, 2021.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest at Festival Park in Glasgow on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Summit on November 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2024
© ADRIAN DENNIS
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German police have classified Swedish activist Greta Thunberg as "prone to violent" after her participation in a number of pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Dortmund police said.
Police had decided to disperse a camp of pro-Palestinian protesters in Dortmund after receiving information that Thunberg might visit it, a statement read on Tuesday.
"The Dortmund police have predicted a danger in connection with this meeting. The announced visit of Ms. Thunberg led to the conclusion that more people would gather at the event site than was announced. In addition, the time frame specified when registering the meeting would be violated. Recent events around Thunberg have led to her being assessed as prone to violence," the police said in a statement.
German media reported that Thunberg did not show up at the scene.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg poses for a photo by the Ahkka mountain at the world heritage site of the Laponia area in Sapmi on July 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2024
World
Greta Thunberg Pads Arrest Record Twice in One Day at Protest in The Hague
7 April, 04:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала