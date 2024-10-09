https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/hes-just-not-that-into-you-1120491484.html

He’s Just Not That Into You

He’s Just Not That Into You

Among the worst hurricane season in recent memory and little government assistance seemingly forthcoming, Americans are wondering why they spent so much on Ukraine and Israel.

The issue, it seems, is the American people don’t really do anything for the elite in this country. Sure, everyday people make up the tax base and quite literally are the economic engine that led to the 1%’s great fortunes, but that’s expected. Ukraine and Israel are new and exciting. Big bombs and bigger contracts, that’s the way to a president’s heart.Volodymyr Zelensky is willing to kidnap his own people and send them to die simply to hold off his defeat until after the US presidential elections. Benjamin Netanyahu is genociding a population so the West can have a forward operating base in the Middle East. What has North Carolina done for America recently? They’ve been coasting on that “first in flight” tagline for far too long.Last week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre admitted that only $4 million had been sent directly to hurricane victims. That number has likely increased in the week since but it is still a pathetically paltry sum a full week after Hurricane Helene hit. Meanwhile, FEMA keeps touting its top-line number of $286 million, which has primarily been given out to well-connected aid organizations that filled out the organization’s “Vendor Profile Forum,” enabling it to engage in “business with FEMA” (their words) if approved.And even that number pales in comparison to what the government spent on previous major hurricanes, like Katrina and Andrew.Maybe it is time for Americans to accept the facts. When it comes to the ruling elite and the Biden administration, they just aren’t that into you.

