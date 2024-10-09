https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/hurricane-milton-targets-florida-israel-lebanon-war-us-wiretap-systems-hacked-1120479995.html

Hurricane Milton Targets Florida, Israel-Lebanon War, US Wiretap Systems Hacked

In new episode hosts and guests discuss internal industry issues in the US as well as technological and energy needs. The show also includes the Mideast topic with Israeli bombardments and idea of ceasefire. The US faces a most dangerous situation due to hurricanes, so it is necessary to come up with response and support.

Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the perilous state of federal disaster relief programs, why the Biden administration wants to recommission closed nuclear power plants, whether Washington can be trusted to regulate dangerous industries and ensure the risks are worthwhile, what promises Vice President Kamala Harris is making to workers while on the campaign trail, and why her campaign is increasingly and publicly close to the heads of the biggest American companies.Writer and video journalist based in Beirut Hadi Htt discusses daily life under Israeli bombardment, whether there is any truth in reports that Hezbollah would be willing to negotiate its own ceasefire with Israel independent of a Gaza agreement, and what role the Lebanese government is playing in the current conflict.Gulf Coast resident Stella Leftharis and St. Petersburg Tenants Union organizer William Kilgore discuss how Central Florida residents are preparing for Hurricane Milton, whether everyone who can evacuate has been able to, what Florida and the federal government are doing and failing to do in order to prevent the worst case scenario, and how the region has bounced back from disasters in the past.Technologist and co-host of the Covert Action Magazine Podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the latest “Chinese government linked” hack of US systems and whether Washington brought this on itself by insisting on technological backdoors for its own agents. They also discuss the extraordinary energy needs of AI research, why governments are greenlighting new energy projects for the dubious benefits of AI, and why former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has changed her tune on protections for social media companies.The Misfits also discuss further indictments in the New York City Mayoral corruption scandal, and former President Donald Trump sharing his COVID test results with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

