Hurricane Survivors Get Neglected as Kiev and Israel Rake in Billions

In this episode hosts and guests speculate on US actions in Ukraine, Blinken's trip to Haiti and struggling of hurricane victims. Also the discussion unfolds around terrorist attack in Pakistan and tariffs on Chinese transport.

2024-10-09T04:13+0000

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss a 2004 Anne Applebaum article that protested Western media outlets who described US actions in Ukraine as a “postmodern coup d’etat” and a “CIA-sponsored third world uprising of cold war days, adapted to post-Soviet conditions.”Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Houthi missile attack on Israel and the current state of affairs in the Kursk region.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian languages and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss a terrorist attack on Chinese workers in Pakistan and the EU tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Secretary Blinken’s visit to Haiti.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of "On the Ground" on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss accusations that Secretary Blinken approved Israeli attacks on aid trucks, and the 2024 election.Steve Poikonen joins us to discuss money going to imperial wars as hurricane survivors struggle.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst Specialist, joins us to discuss reports of secret talks to end the Ukraine proxy war.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss US moves to create an Asian NATO.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

