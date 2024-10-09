https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/israel-amplifies-strikes-over-lebanon-and-gaza-as-ceasefire-hopes-dwindle-1120481793.html

Israel Amplifies Strikes Over Lebanon and Gaza as Ceasefire Hopes Dwindle

The new episode starts with discussion of hurricanes rushing the US and response to them. The show continues with the topic of Middle East and details about escalation in this region. After that the last guest will speak on the question of censorship and its impact on independent journalists.

The show starts with Daniel McAdams, the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity discussing the looming impact of Hurricane Milton, which could be the first major storm to hit Tampa Bay directly since 1921. McAdams also highlights the disparity between billions of dollars sent to Ukraine and hurricane survivors in the US who face neglect.Then, attorney, co-host of The Final Countdown, and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill discusses FEMA's response to Hurricane Helene and how it will prepare for Hurricane Milton.The second hour begins with Lebanon-based journalist, geopolitical analyst, and economist Leila Hatoum covering the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, with Israel claiming to have killed a senior Hezbollah commander amid ongoing rocket fire. While Israel is confident that the Hezbollah official is likely dead, Hezbollah has expressed support for continuing truce efforts.The show closes with Glenn Diesen, a prominent professor and author, delving into the growing issue of big tech censorship and its impact on independent journalism.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

