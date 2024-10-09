https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/nyc-mayors-corruption-saga-continues-as-potential-replacement-is-named-1120476934.html

NYC Mayor's Corruption Saga Continues as Potential Replacement is Named

NYC Mayor's Corruption Saga Continues as Potential Replacement is Named

NYC Mayor's Corruption Saga Continues as Potential Replacement is Named Sputnik International On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the effects of Hurricanes Helene and Milton on the election.

In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with cartoonist and podcaster Scott Stantis.Then, the hosts speak on hurricanes and their damage to American residents with journalist and political analyst Angie Wong.At the top of last hour, The Final Countdown host Ted Rall walks us through New York Mayor Adam's legal woes.In the final segment, Lebanon-based journalist and editor Esteban Carrillo will cover news from Lebanon and details of conflict between the countries involved.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

