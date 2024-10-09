https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/nyc-mayors-corruption-saga-continues-as-potential-replacement-is-named-1120476934.html
NYC Mayor's Corruption Saga Continues as Potential Replacement is Named
NYC Mayor's Corruption Saga Continues as Potential Replacement is Named
Sputnik International
The guests in this show discuss many sensational issues from America to Middle East
2024-10-09T04:12+0000
2024-10-09T04:12+0000
2024-10-09T10:40+0000
the final countdown
radio
hurricane
middle east
lebanon
israel
2024 us presidential election
iran
donald trump
kamala harris
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/08/1120476765_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bf6c4f077ae46d645cdfd4bb5f675f25.jpg
NYC Mayor's Corruption Saga Continues as Potential Replacement is Named
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the effects of Hurricanes Helene and Milton on the election.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with cartoonist and podcaster Scott Stantis.Then, the hosts speak on hurricanes and their damage to American residents with journalist and political analyst Angie Wong.At the top of last hour, The Final Countdown host Ted Rall walks us through New York Mayor Adam's legal woes.In the final segment, Lebanon-based journalist and editor Esteban Carrillo will cover news from Lebanon and details of conflict between the countries involved.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
lebanon
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/08/1120476765_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_452705bb13fed5e7f65b5fafda5a7651.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
the final countdown, american politics latest news, new details of eric adams's legal woes, middle east latest
the final countdown, american politics latest news, new details of eric adams's legal woes, middle east latest
NYC Mayor's Corruption Saga Continues as Potential Replacement is Named
04:12 GMT 09.10.2024 (Updated: 10:40 GMT 09.10.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the effects of Hurricanes Helene and Milton on the election.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with cartoonist and podcaster Scott Stantis.
Then, the hosts speak on hurricanes and their damage to American residents with journalist and political analyst Angie Wong.
At the top of last hour, The Final Countdown host Ted Rall walks us through New York Mayor Adam's legal woes.
In the final segment, Lebanon-based journalist and editor Esteban Carrillo will cover news from Lebanon and details of conflict between the countries involved.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM