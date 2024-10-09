International
Over 5.5Mln People Have to Evacuate From Florida Due to Hurricane Milton – Reports
Over 5.5Mln People Have to Evacuate From Florida Due to Hurricane Milton – Reports
Sputnik International
More than 5.5 million people have been urged to leave Florida's west coast because of Hurricane Milton, marking one of the largest evacuations in the state's history, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Officials urged residents to go to nearby shelters and not to travel anywhere without need, the newspaper said, adding that many of the hurricane-affected neighborhoods looked deserted, suggesting that residents had taken the evacuation orders seriously. Meanwhile, CNN reported Wednesday that about 1,500 Florida gas stations, or about 18% of the total statewide, had run out of fuel amid the approaching hurricane. The increase in fuel demand is reportedly due to residents trying to fill up before evacuating. Those who intend to stay are stocking up on gas tanks in order to power their generators in case of a prolonged power outage. Last week, Florida authorities declared a state of emergency in several dozen counties in the state due to the approaching Hurricane Milton. They also announced the evacuation of the population from the western coast of the state, including the agglomeration of Tampa, which meteorologists say may be among the first to feel the impact of the storm in the United States.
Over 5.5Mln People Have to Evacuate From Florida Due to Hurricane Milton – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 5.5 million people have been urged to leave Florida's west coast because of Hurricane Milton, marking one of the largest evacuations in the state's history, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Officials urged residents to go to nearby shelters and not to travel anywhere without need, the newspaper said, adding that many of the hurricane-affected neighborhoods looked deserted, suggesting that residents had taken the evacuation orders seriously.
Meanwhile, CNN reported Wednesday that about 1,500 Florida gas stations, or about 18% of the total statewide, had run out of fuel amid the approaching hurricane. The increase in fuel demand is reportedly due to residents trying to fill up before evacuating. Those who intend to stay are stocking up on gas tanks in order to power their generators in case of a prolonged power outage.
Last week, Florida authorities declared a state of emergency in several dozen counties in the state due to the approaching Hurricane Milton. They also announced the evacuation of the population from the western coast of the state, including the agglomeration of Tampa, which meteorologists say may be among the first to feel the impact of the storm in the United States.
