Southeast US Braces for 2nd Massive Hurricane in Two Weeks

This episode includes discussions of natural disasters in the US and corresponding response as well as latest news in the Middle East. Guests also speak on Camala Harris and her campaign, and speculate on case of Eric Adams.

Southeast U.S. Braces for 2nd Massive Hurricane in Two Weeks

The show begins with Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo discussing Lebanon's latest out amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.The second hour starts with journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin weighing in on Kamala Harris's various media appearances amid her 2024 presidential campaign.Then, attorney, CEO of Gill Media, and co-host of The Final Countdown Steve Gill talked about Hurricane Milton sweeping the South and the potential government response to the natural disaster.The show closes with cartoonist, author, and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall sharing his perspective on Eric Adams' latest legal woes amid his team members stepping down.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

