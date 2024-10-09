https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/southeast-us-braces-for-2nd-massive-hurricane-in-two-weeks--1120478742.html
Southeast US Braces for 2nd Massive Hurricane in Two Weeks
Southeast US Braces for 2nd Massive Hurricane in Two Weeks
Sputnik International
This episode includes discussions of natural disasters in the US and corresponding response as well as latest news in the Middle East. Guests also speak on Camala Harris and her campaign, and speculate on case of Eric Adams.
2024-10-09T04:11+0000
2024-10-09T04:11+0000
2024-10-09T10:23+0000
fault lines
us
radio
lebanon
israel
israel-gaza conflict
kamala harris
hurricane
eric adams
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/08/1120478585_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4c7f1fe5f9ff1077c1bb95e7ce0f0207.png
Southeast U.S. Braces for 2nd Massive Hurricane in Two Weeks
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss a range of top stories from around the globe, including Hurricane Milton.
The show begins with Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo discussing Lebanon's latest out amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.The second hour starts with journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin weighing in on Kamala Harris's various media appearances amid her 2024 presidential campaign.Then, attorney, CEO of Gill Media, and co-host of The Final Countdown Steve Gill talked about Hurricane Milton sweeping the South and the potential government response to the natural disaster.The show closes with cartoonist, author, and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall sharing his perspective on Eric Adams' latest legal woes amid his team members stepping down.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/08/1120478585_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bec83160e2ef7bc83ae35f2116a0bb67.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, tensions escalate in the mideast, latest appearances of camala harris on media, impact of hurricane milton and government response, eric adams latest
fault lines, tensions escalate in the mideast, latest appearances of camala harris on media, impact of hurricane milton and government response, eric adams latest
Southeast US Braces for 2nd Massive Hurricane in Two Weeks
04:11 GMT 09.10.2024 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 09.10.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss a range of top stories from around the globe, including Hurricane Milton.
The show begins with Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo discussing Lebanon's latest out amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The second hour starts with journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin weighing in on Kamala Harris's various media appearances amid her 2024 presidential campaign.
Then, attorney, CEO of Gill Media, and co-host of The Final Countdown Steve Gill talked about Hurricane Milton sweeping the South and the potential government response to the natural disaster.
The show closes with cartoonist, author, and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall sharing his perspective on Eric Adams' latest legal woes amid his team members stepping down.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM