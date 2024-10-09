https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/us-generals-cheerleading-sparks-push-for-new-weapon-shipments-to-ukraine-1120490582.html
US General's 'Cheerleading' Sparks Push For New Weapon Shipments to Ukraine
US European Command’s chief Gen. Christopher Cavoli’s recent suggestions about what weapons Washington might provide to Ukraine are related to his job as the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Forces, Europe, which is “cheerleading in his area of responsibility,” says retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski.
“This means, if weapons and strategy are not prevailing on Ukraine’s side, then he is responsible for providing more strategy and more weapons,” Kwiatkowski, a former US Department of Defense analyst, elaborates.Cavoli’s track record, she points out, already includes “the expansion of NATO membership to Finland and Sweden, [forced] modernization of NATO equipment and practices as a result of clearing stores of older and incompatible equipment on the Ukrainian meat-grinder.”The list of weapons Cavoli included in “an annex attached to a classified report about the Biden administration’s Ukraine strategy that was delivered to Congress early last month,” which supposedly could bolster Ukrainian forces’ effectiveness, includes Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile and Link 16 communication system, CNN reports citing sources familiar with the matter.
“He is hoping his legacy is a path to NATO for Ukraine, with NATO-compliant and inter-operative systems expanded into what is left of Ukraine. He’s quite up front with his vision, having written a 4000-page plan for exactly this. DC will give him an A for effort,” Kwiatkowski suggests.
