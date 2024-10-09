International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/us-generals-cheerleading-sparks-push-for-new-weapon-shipments-to-ukraine-1120490582.html
US General's 'Cheerleading' Sparks Push For New Weapon Shipments to Ukraine
US General's 'Cheerleading' Sparks Push For New Weapon Shipments to Ukraine
Sputnik International
US European Command’s chief Gen. Christopher Cavoli’s recent suggestions about what weapons Washington might provide to Ukraine are related to his job as the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Forces, Europe, which is “cheerleading in his area of responsibility,” says retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski.
2024-10-09T18:51+0000
2024-10-09T18:51+0000
analysis
karen kwiatkowski
ukraine
nato
weapons
military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108562932_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8766ffc15fbb5893a11579b324fb2335.jpg
“This means, if weapons and strategy are not prevailing on Ukraine’s side, then he is responsible for providing more strategy and more weapons,” Kwiatkowski, a former US Department of Defense analyst, elaborates.Cavoli’s track record, she points out, already includes “the expansion of NATO membership to Finland and Sweden, [forced] modernization of NATO equipment and practices as a result of clearing stores of older and incompatible equipment on the Ukrainian meat-grinder.”The list of weapons Cavoli included in “an annex attached to a classified report about the Biden administration’s Ukraine strategy that was delivered to Congress early last month,” which supposedly could bolster Ukrainian forces’ effectiveness, includes Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile and Link 16 communication system, CNN reports citing sources familiar with the matter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/russia-moving-like-a-steamroller-through-ukraine-controlled-territory-as-us-support-dries-up-1120417858.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108562932_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b90bfd6c407a533a2cf438a9f53d57a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military aid to ukraine, us weapons for ukraine
us military aid to ukraine, us weapons for ukraine

US General's 'Cheerleading' Sparks Push For New Weapon Shipments to Ukraine

18:51 GMT 09.10.2024
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaUkrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a US-supplied M777 howitzer.
Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a US-supplied M777 howitzer. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2024
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
US European Command’s chief Gen. Christopher Cavoli’s recent suggestions about what weapons Washington might provide to Ukraine are related to his job as the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Forces, Europe, which is “cheerleading in his area of responsibility,” says retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski.
“This means, if weapons and strategy are not prevailing on Ukraine’s side, then he is responsible for providing more strategy and more weapons,” Kwiatkowski, a former US Department of Defense analyst, elaborates.
Cavoli’s track record, she points out, already includes “the expansion of NATO membership to Finland and Sweden, [forced] modernization of NATO equipment and practices as a result of clearing stores of older and incompatible equipment on the Ukrainian meat-grinder.”
“He is hoping his legacy is a path to NATO for Ukraine, with NATO-compliant and inter-operative systems expanded into what is left of Ukraine. He’s quite up front with his vision, having written a 4000-page plan for exactly this. DC will give him an A for effort,” Kwiatkowski suggests.
A Russian serviceman of the Central military district prepares to fire a machine gun at an air target amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at an unknown location, in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia ‘Moving Like a Steamroller’ Through Ukraine-Controlled Territory as US Support Dries Up
5 October, 01:41 GMT
The list of weapons Cavoli included in “an annex attached to a classified report about the Biden administration’s Ukraine strategy that was delivered to Congress early last month,” which supposedly could bolster Ukrainian forces’ effectiveness, includes Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile and Link 16 communication system, CNN reports citing sources familiar with the matter.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала