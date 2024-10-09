https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/us-generals-cheerleading-sparks-push-for-new-weapon-shipments-to-ukraine-1120490582.html

US General's 'Cheerleading' Sparks Push For New Weapon Shipments to Ukraine

US General's 'Cheerleading' Sparks Push For New Weapon Shipments to Ukraine

Sputnik International

US European Command’s chief Gen. Christopher Cavoli’s recent suggestions about what weapons Washington might provide to Ukraine are related to his job as the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Forces, Europe, which is “cheerleading in his area of responsibility,” says retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski.

2024-10-09T18:51+0000

2024-10-09T18:51+0000

2024-10-09T18:51+0000

analysis

karen kwiatkowski

ukraine

nato

weapons

military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108562932_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8766ffc15fbb5893a11579b324fb2335.jpg

“This means, if weapons and strategy are not prevailing on Ukraine’s side, then he is responsible for providing more strategy and more weapons,” Kwiatkowski, a former US Department of Defense analyst, elaborates.Cavoli’s track record, she points out, already includes “the expansion of NATO membership to Finland and Sweden, [forced] modernization of NATO equipment and practices as a result of clearing stores of older and incompatible equipment on the Ukrainian meat-grinder.”The list of weapons Cavoli included in “an annex attached to a classified report about the Biden administration’s Ukraine strategy that was delivered to Congress early last month,” which supposedly could bolster Ukrainian forces’ effectiveness, includes Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile and Link 16 communication system, CNN reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/russia-moving-like-a-steamroller-through-ukraine-controlled-territory-as-us-support-dries-up-1120417858.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military aid to ukraine, us weapons for ukraine