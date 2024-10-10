https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/hurricane-milton-makes-landfall-in-florida-as-category-3-storm---nhc-1120493358.html

Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall in Florida as Category 3 Storm - NHC

Hurricane Milton has made landfall as a category 3 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said in a statement.

"Extremely dangerous category 3 hurricane Milton makes landfall near Siesta Key Florida... life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding occurring over the central Florida Peninsula," the NHC said on Wednesday night. Max sustained winds at landfall are estimated at 120 miles per hour, the NHC added.As of 9 pm ET, Milton was five miles north of Sarasota, the NHC said in an update.This article may be updated.

