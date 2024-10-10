International
Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall in Florida as Category 3 Storm - NHC
Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall in Florida as Category 3 Storm - NHC
Hurricane Milton has made landfall as a category 3 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said in a statement.
"Extremely dangerous category 3 hurricane Milton makes landfall near Siesta Key Florida... life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding occurring over the central Florida Peninsula," the NHC said on Wednesday night. Max sustained winds at landfall are estimated at 120 miles per hour, the NHC added.As of 9 pm ET, Milton was five miles north of Sarasota, the NHC said in an update.This article may be updated.
01:04 GMT 10.10.2024
his GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 4:50 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Milton, center, off the coast of Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hurricane Milton has made landfall in central Florida as a category 3 storm, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a statement.
"Extremely dangerous category 3 hurricane Milton makes landfall near Siesta Key Florida... life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding occurring over the central Florida Peninsula," the NHC said on Wednesday night.
Max sustained winds at landfall are estimated at 120 miles per hour, the NHC added.
As of 9 pm ET, Milton was five miles north of Sarasota, the NHC said in an update.
This article may be updated.
