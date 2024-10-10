https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/lebanese-army-says-detained-2-syrian-citizens-on-suspicion-of-spying-for-israel-1120494698.html
Lebanese Army Says Detained 2 Syrian Citizens on Suspicion of Spying for Israel
Two Syrian citizens were arrested by Lebanese military intelligence officers for allegedly spying for Israel.
"As a result of operational measures by the intelligence department, two Syrian citizens were detained who were photographing certain objects and then taking photo confirmation of the results of airstrikes and monitoring search and rescue operations to confirm the identities of the dead," the army said in a statement on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported, citing sources, that an Israeli citizen was detained in the southern suburbs of Beirut, who was in Lebanon under the guise of a journalist and entered the country as a British citizen.
2024
