International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/lebanese-army-says-detained-2-syrian-citizens-on-suspicion-of-spying-for-israel-1120494698.html
Lebanese Army Says Detained 2 Syrian Citizens on Suspicion of Spying for Israel
Lebanese Army Says Detained 2 Syrian Citizens on Suspicion of Spying for Israel
Sputnik International
Two Syrian citizens were arrested by Lebanese military intelligence officers for allegedly spying for Israel.
2024-10-10T03:40+0000
2024-10-10T03:40+0000
world
israel
syria
middle east
beirut
israel-lebanon war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/0b/1082314774_0:140:1913:1216_1920x0_80_0_0_ea5c78ec810247f607cfe3f64382af0f.jpg
"As a result of operational measures by the intelligence department, two Syrian citizens were detained who were photographing certain objects and then taking photo confirmation of the results of airstrikes and monitoring search and rescue operations to confirm the identities of the dead," the army said in a statement on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported, citing sources, that an Israeli citizen was detained in the southern suburbs of Beirut, who was in Lebanon under the guise of a journalist and entered the country as a British citizen.
israel
syria
beirut
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/0b/1082314774_0:0:1913:1435_1920x0_80_0_0_666acc1bf95897b92cf1deadb33d2be9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel spies, mossad spies in lebanon, syrian spies working for israel
israel spies, mossad spies in lebanon, syrian spies working for israel

Lebanese Army Says Detained 2 Syrian Citizens on Suspicion of Spying for Israel

03:40 GMT 10.10.2024
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Kobi Gideon / Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu and the head of Mossad, Yossi Cohen Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu and the head of Mossad, Yossi Cohen
 Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu and the head of Mossad, Yossi Cohen - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2024
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Kobi Gideon / Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu and the head of Mossad, Yossi Cohen
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese military intelligence officers have detained two Syrian citizens on suspicion of spying for Israel, the Lebanese army said.
"As a result of operational measures by the intelligence department, two Syrian citizens were detained who were photographing certain objects and then taking photo confirmation of the results of airstrikes and monitoring search and rescue operations to confirm the identities of the dead," the army said in a statement on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported, citing sources, that an Israeli citizen was detained in the southern suburbs of Beirut, who was in Lebanon under the guise of a journalist and entered the country as a British citizen.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала