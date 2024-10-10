https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/russia-warns-west-against-ukraine-deep-strikes-war-spending-questioned-after-helen-disaster-1120494396.html

Russia Warns West Against Ukraine Deep Strikes; War Spending Questioned After Helen Disaster

In this episode guests highlight the potential for further escalation in the Middle East as well as speak about US neocon policy. The US is getting ready for elections but is to address spending issue for the sake of economy, and two hurricane hits. The episode also includes topics of NATO missile attacks and fake left's alliances.

The show begins with Dan Kovalik, lawyer, professor and author, who joins us to discuss the potential for a catastrophic expansion of war in the Middle East.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, speaks on US neocon foreign policy and the status of the Kursk invasion.Next topic of discussion will be 2024 US elections with invited Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and the polemicist.net.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelananalysis, will cover the Western fake left's alliance with imperialism.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss US war spending and its effect on the US economy.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss how dangerous is NATO missile attacks on Russia using Ukraine as a proxy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

