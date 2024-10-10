https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/successive-hurricanes-wreak-havoc-on-us-southeast-1120489614.html
Successive Hurricanes Wreak Havoc on US Southeast
Successive Hurricanes Wreak Havoc on US Southeast
The Final Countdown began with the discussion of instability in the US and continued with speaking on Donald Trump and new book about him as well as looking for connection between climate change and hurricanes. The show ends with latest news from Ukraine.
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the effects of Hurricanes Helene and Milton on the election.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with cartoonist and podcaster Scott Stantis.Then, journalist, political commentator and lawyer Tyler Nixon tries analyzing Bob Woodward's new book about Donald Trump.At the top of the last hour, award-winning scientist and the world's leading authority on abrupt climate change Dr. Guy McPhearson speculates on changing climate and its effect on hurricanes.In the final segment, the show hosts speak with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko about the latest from Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Successive Hurricanes Wreak Havoc on US Southeast
04:12 GMT 10.10.2024 (Updated: 16:08 GMT 10.10.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the effects of Hurricanes Helene and Milton on the election.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with cartoonist and podcaster Scott Stantis.
Then, journalist, political commentator and lawyer Tyler Nixon tries analyzing Bob Woodward's new book about Donald Trump.
At the top of the last hour, award-winning scientist and the world’s leading authority on abrupt climate change Dr. Guy McPhearson speculates on changing climate and its effect on hurricanes.
In the final segment, the show hosts speak with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko about the latest from Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM