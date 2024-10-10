https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/thousands-flee-milton-new-jfk-data-and--resentencing-the-menendez-bros-1120492205.html

Thousands Flee Milton, New JFK Data and Resentencing the Menendez Bros?

In this episode hosts and guests rise some questions about the US that include US Navy in the Nord Stream, US position in relation to Mideast and new details of John F. Kennedy assassination. Besides, they discuss hurricanes in the US and how they are connected with climate change. There is also a topic about Menendez brothers who long ago murdered their own parents.

Author and researcher Nicolas Davies joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss new reports of US Navy presence at the site of the Nord Stream pipelines that were bombed days later, reports that US officials are frustrated at not being let in on Israel’s plans to attack Iran, whether the US is considering its own direct strikes on Iran, and Israel once again ordering hospitals in northern Gaza to evacuate.Meteorologist Denise Isaac discusses the arrival of Hurricane Milton on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the conditions that created the monster storm will bring, the havoc it might wreak in different regions of the state, and how to see the impact of the changing climate in the storm.Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses the possibility that the Menendez brothers will be resentenced for the murders of their parents decades ago, the new evidence that could determine their fate and how culture influences and is influenced by the legal system. She also discusses the possibility that the House and Senate will flip in 2024 in unprecedented ways, and what other election surprises await.Washington journalist and author of three books about the CIA Jefferson Morley discusses what a CIA whistleblower recently told him about the agency’s knowledge of Lee Harvey Oswald, how this information should change the narrative about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the significance of the JFK assassination as a symbol of government dishonesty, and how the US government and American society are still paying for that coverup.The Misfits also discuss a Washington Post report on the undercount of casualties in Gaza, a mysterious death in Georgia, and Oklahoma schools revising their demand for US-themed Bibles.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

