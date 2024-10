https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/ukraine-loses-over-200-soldiers-in-russias-kursk-region-in-past-day---russian-ministry-1120497133.html

Ukraine Loses Over 200 Soldiers in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day - Russian Ministry

Sputnik International

The Russian forces have eliminated more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers, three tanks, armored combat vehicle, as well as a mortar and electronic warfare station, in the Kursk Region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Overall, Ukraine has lost over 21,550 soldiers, 139 tanks, 33 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS, in the Kursk Region since clashes erupted there, the ministry added.

