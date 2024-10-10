International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/us-nuclear-attack-sub-strength-sinks-to-shadow-of-its-former-self-1120501485.html
US Nuclear Attack Sub Strength Sinks to Shadow of Its Former Self
US Nuclear Attack Sub Strength Sinks to Shadow of Its Former Self
Sputnik International
As the United States appears increasingly eager to antagonize other nations and project its military power globally, it seems that one critical element of its war machine— nuclear attack submarines — may no longer be as formidable as it once was.
2024-10-10T18:35+0000
2024-10-10T18:35+0000
military
military & intelligence
us
us navy
nuclear submarines
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096782583_0:57:3541:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_487bbd9177b18e9ea34e3289f8903178.jpg
During the Cold War, the US Navy operated approximately 140 nuclear-powered submarines; today, that number has dwindled to just 67, with only 49 classified as fast attack submarines. This decline is highlighted by retired US Navy Captain Jerry Hendrix in his article for the journal American Affairs.Furthermore, submarine production in the United States is lagging, with Hendrix pointing out that only one new fast attack submarine is slated for procurement in the military's budget for fiscal year 2025.The US also apparently does not have enough shipyards to maintain its submarine fleet. The ten dry docks at four naval shipyards and three dry docks at two commercial shipyards - the only facilities certified to perform maintenance on US naval submarines, as mandated by congressional decree – are full to capacity and still delays occur. Hendrix estimated that at least three new dry docks and an “associated workforce” are needed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/crisis-in-navy-submarine-program-latest-sign-of-decline-of-us-military-power-1120253835.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096782583_11:0:2742:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fdc6b3e132ed1c3f997c53417d569ab6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us navy strength, us nuclear submarines, fast attack submarines
us navy strength, us nuclear submarines, fast attack submarines

US Nuclear Attack Sub Strength Sinks to Shadow of Its Former Self

18:35 GMT 10.10.2024
© AP Photo / Amanda GrayFILE - In this file photo provided by U.S. Navy, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled deployment in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Sept. 1, 2021. The foreign ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia expressed concern Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, that Australia’s plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines from the U.S. in a security alliance may increase the rivalry of major powers in Southeast Asia
FILE - In this file photo provided by U.S. Navy, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled deployment in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Sept. 1, 2021. The foreign ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia expressed concern Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, that Australia’s plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines from the U.S. in a security alliance may increase the rivalry of major powers in Southeast Asia - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2024
© AP Photo / Amanda Gray
Subscribe
As the United States appears increasingly eager to antagonize other nations and project its military power globally, it seems that one critical element of its war machine— nuclear attack submarines — may no longer be as formidable as it once was.
During the Cold War, the US Navy operated approximately 140 nuclear-powered submarines; today, that number has dwindled to just 67, with only 49 classified as fast attack submarines.
This decline is highlighted by retired US Navy Captain Jerry Hendrix in his article for the journal American Affairs.
Furthermore, submarine production in the United States is lagging, with Hendrix pointing out that only one new fast attack submarine is slated for procurement in the military's budget for fiscal year 2025.
“In fact, production of new submarines dropped from two to just over one per year at the very point when the Navy’s thirty-year shipbuilding plan called for industry to ramp up production to three fast-attack submarines and one ballistic missile submarine per year,” he observed.
The US also apparently does not have enough shipyards to maintain its submarine fleet.
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis docks at a South Korean naval base on Jeju Island, South Korea, Monday, July 24, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2024
Military
‘Crisis’ In Navy Submarine Program Latest Sign of Decline of US Military Power
23 September, 05:18 GMT
The ten dry docks at four naval shipyards and three dry docks at two commercial shipyards - the only facilities certified to perform maintenance on US naval submarines, as mandated by congressional decree – are full to capacity and still delays occur. Hendrix estimated that at least three new dry docks and an “associated workforce” are needed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала