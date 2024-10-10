https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/zelensky-cancels-peace-conference-as-support-dwindles-1120488951.html

Zelensky Cancels 'Peace' Conference as Support Dwindles

Zelensky Cancels 'Peace' Conference as Support Dwindles

In this show guests speak on today's pressing issues such as hurricanes, latest news from Ukraine and Middle East as well as presidential campaigns, in particular Donald Trump and the book about him.

Zelensky Cancels 'Peace' Conference as Support Dwindles Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss various current events from around the globe, including Zelensky canceling a 'peace' conference.

The show begins with political activist, broadcast journalist, and podcast host Niko House joining the show to share the latest news from Hurricane Milton.Then, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda shares his perspective on the latest developments in Ukraine and the Middle East.The show closes with CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou weighing in on Bob Woodward's new book on Donald Trump.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

