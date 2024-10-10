https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/zelensky-postpones-his-own-peace-summit-as-ukrainian-troops-lose-more-ground-1120492676.html

Zelensky Postpones His Own Peace Summit as Ukrainian Troops Lose More Ground

The new show covers issues of censorship and its possible consequences. The guests also discuss Hurricane Milton and measures the government takes to handle it. The next topic is about conflict in the Middle East and cancelled "peace summit" that was to take place in November.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/09/1120492782_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f98b93227130a0d860f548cb021d7f3f.png

Zelensky Cancels 'Peace' Conference as Support Dwindles Sputnik International On the October 9 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discuss political developments from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.

The show begins with host of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian tackling the pressing issue of big tech censorship and its wide-reaching political consequences.Then, political cartoonist, author, and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall discusses the impact of Hurricane Milton and how the US government is responding.The second hour starts with Palestinian journalist, Washington Bureau Chief for the Al Quds Daily Newspaper, and professor Said Arikat providing an in-depth analysis of the latest developments out of the Middle East as well as focusing on Israel's ongoing strikes in Lebanon and Gaza, and its escalating tensions with Iran.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the political situation in Ukraine amid Zelensky canceling the anticipated 'peace summit' originally scheduled to take place in November.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

