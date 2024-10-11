https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/1120507881.html

Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Arrive on Russian Aurus to Workers' Party Anniversary

North Korea celebrates 79th anniversary of its Workers’ Party with festivities spreading across the country.

The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun became a focal point for citizens during the official part of the celebrations. Once a residence of North Korea founder Kim Il Song, now serves as the final resting place for him and his son Kim Jong Il.Informal celebrations were also held, including banquets and dances.Explore Sputnik's photo gallery to learn more!

