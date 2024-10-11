Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Arrive on Russian Aurus to Workers' Party Anniversary

The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun became a focal point for citizens during the official part of the celebrations. Once a residence of North Korea founder Kim Il Song, now serves as the final resting place for him and his son Kim Jong Il.Informal celebrations were also held, including banquets and dances.Explore Sputnik's photo gallery to learn more!
North Korea has celebrated the 79th anniversary of the Workers’ Party with festivities taking place across the country.
Informal celebrations were also held, including banquets and dances.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter arrived at festivities in an Aurus limousine. Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Kim Jong Un with the luxury car car during his visit to Pyongyang in June 2024. The gift was warmly received by North Korean leader.
A choir performed several patriotic songs, including “Long Live the Workers’ Party of Korea”, “Care of My Destiny”, “Song for the Motherland” and “Passion”, culminating with the national anthem of the DPRK
