International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/1120507881.html
Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Arrive on Russian Aurus to Workers' Party Anniversary
Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Arrive on Russian Aurus to Workers' Party Anniversary
Sputnik International
North Korea celebrates 79th anniversary of its Workers’ Party with festivities spreading across the country.
2024-10-11T16:04+0000
2024-10-12T12:09+0000
multimedia
photo
north korea
kim jong un
workers' party of korea (wpk)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0b/1120508052_0:170:833:638_1920x0_80_0_0_1c3b9ef38ce9d07b84707d3ec929a3cd.jpg
The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun became a focal point for citizens during the official part of the celebrations. Once a residence of North Korea founder Kim Il Song, now serves as the final resting place for him and his son Kim Jong Il.Informal celebrations were also held, including banquets and dances.Explore Sputnik's photo gallery to learn more!
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0b/1120508052_5:0:889:663_1920x0_80_0_0_a8804ccbf4445f0ab06919435ab8adf2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, wpk, north korean ceremony, kim aurus, kim putin aurus, juche ideology, juche era
north korea, wpk, north korean ceremony, kim aurus, kim putin aurus, juche ideology, juche era

Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Arrive on Russian Aurus to Workers' Party Anniversary

16:04 GMT 11.10.2024 (Updated: 12:09 GMT 12.10.2024)
Subscribe
North Korea has celebrated the 79th anniversary of the Workers’ Party with festivities taking place across the country.
The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun became a focal point for citizens during the official part of the celebrations. Once a residence of North Korea founder Kim Il Song, now serves as the final resting place for him and his son Kim Jong Il.
Informal celebrations were also held, including banquets and dances.
Explore Sputnik's photo gallery to learn more!
© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter arrived at festivities in an Aurus limousine. Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Kim Jong Un with the luxury car car during his visit to Pyongyang in June 2024. The gift was warmly received by North Korean leader.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter arrived at festivities in an Aurus limousine. Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Kim Jong Un with the luxury car car during his visit to Pyongyang in June 2024. The gift was warmly received by North Korean leader. - Sputnik International
1/8
© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter arrived at festivities in an Aurus limousine. Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Kim Jong Un with the luxury car car during his visit to Pyongyang in June 2024. The gift was warmly received by North Korean leader.

© Photo : KCNA

A special performance was held at the Central Cadres Training School of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

A special performance was held at the Central Cadres Training School of the Workers’ Party of Korea. - Sputnik International
2/8
© Photo : KCNA

A special performance was held at the Central Cadres Training School of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

© Photo : KCNA

Apart from Kim Jong Un, the event was attended by military top-brass and high-profile members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK.

Apart from Kim Jong Un, the event was attended by military top-brass and high-profile members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK. - Sputnik International
3/8
© Photo : KCNA

Apart from Kim Jong Un, the event was attended by military top-brass and high-profile members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK.

© Photo : KCNA

Fireworks were set off "amid emotional cheers,” North Korean media reported.

Fireworks were set off &quot;amid emotional cheers,” North Korean media reported. - Sputnik International
4/8
© Photo : KCNA

Fireworks were set off "amid emotional cheers,” North Korean media reported.

© Photo : KCNA

The celebration also involved national flag-raising ceremonies.

The celebration also involved national flag-raising ceremonies. - Sputnik International
5/8
© Photo : KCNA

The celebration also involved national flag-raising ceremonies.

© Photo : KCNA

A choir performed several patriotic songs, including “Long Live the Workers’ Party of Korea”, “Care of My Destiny”, “Song for the Motherland” and “Passion”, culminating with the national anthem of the DPRK

A choir performed several patriotic songs, including “Long Live the Workers’ Party of Korea”, “Care of My Destiny”, “Song for the Motherland” and “Passion”, culminating with the national anthem of the DPRK - Sputnik International
6/8
© Photo : KCNA

A choir performed several patriotic songs, including “Long Live the Workers’ Party of Korea”, “Care of My Destiny”, “Song for the Motherland” and “Passion”, culminating with the national anthem of the DPRK

© Photo : KCNA

Alexander Matsegora, Russian ambassador to North Korea, attended the ceremony along with other Russian diplomats.

Alexander Matsegora, Russian ambassador to North Korea, attended the ceremony along with other Russian diplomats. - Sputnik International
7/8
© Photo : KCNA

Alexander Matsegora, Russian ambassador to North Korea, attended the ceremony along with other Russian diplomats.

© Photo : KCNA

The performance highlighted that the “glorious era of Kim Jong Un” is “a golden age of developing the WPK”, media reported.

The performance highlighted that the “glorious era of Kim Jong Un” is “a golden age of developing the WPK”, media reported. - Sputnik International
8/8
© Photo : KCNA

The performance highlighted that the “glorious era of Kim Jong Un” is “a golden age of developing the WPK”, media reported.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала