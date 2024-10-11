https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/2024-nobel-peace-prize-awarded-to-organization-of-hiroshima-nagasaki-bombing-survivors-1120511434.html
2024 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Organization of Hiroshima, Nagasaki Bombing Survivors
This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, the Japanese organization of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombing survivors, the Nobel Prize announced on Friday.
In the last months of WWII, the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were nuked by the United States – a move that resulted in hundreds of thousands of civilians being killed.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, the Japanese organization of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombing survivors, the Nobel Prize announced on Friday.
In the last months of WWII, the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were nuked by the United States – a move that resulted in hundreds of thousands of civilians being killed.
"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2024 to the Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo. This grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha, is receiving the Peace Prize for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again," the Nobel Prize said in a statement.