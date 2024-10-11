https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/georgia-chemical-plume-oklahoma-bible-fight-israel-mulls-iran-retaliation--1120513923.html
Georgia Chemical Plume, Oklahoma Bible Fight, Israel Mulls Iran Retaliation
Georgia Chemical Plume, Oklahoma Bible Fight, Israel Mulls Iran Retaliation
Sputnik International
The Misfits raise questions about power plant disorder, the connection between Bible teaching and presidential campaigns, speak on hurricane and its devastating effect, and cover the news about what the US did with former Ecuadorian president.
2024-10-11T04:15+0000
2024-10-11T04:15+0000
2024-10-11T16:08+0000
political misfits
chemical plant
2024 us presidential election
campaign
bible
oklahoma
israel
gaza strip
middle east
ecuador
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0a/1120504102_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_86d50dd7ba5d3d946fb5742649544e95.png
Georgia Chemical Plume, Oklahoma Bible Fight, Israel Mulls Iran Retaliation
Sputnik International
The Afghan man charged this week with planning a terror attack on election day reportedly worked as a CIA security guard in Afghanistan.
The hosts open the show with Jordan Chariton, journalist and CEO of Status Coup, who is going to speak on pool chemical plant disaster and new details from 2024 presidential campaigns.The show goes on with the next guest, Bill Ayers, former teacher, educator and activist, speculating on efforts to teach Bible in schools, and how it is connected with the GOP candidate.Then, the hosts will talk to activist and journalist, fighter for peace and social justice Robert Fantina. He is to speak about war in the Middle East and the drawbacks of tit-for-tat mode of battles, how the conflict in Ukraine relates to the outcome of the November election, and why the US is punishing former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa and his family.Stella Leftharis, a St. Petersburg resident who weathered Hurricane Milton, discusses the situation on the ground in the aftermath of the historic storm, the severity of the devastation, what rescue efforts are looking like, and whether people are returning after evacuation orders.The Misfits also discuss new corruption investigations in New York and a raccoon infestation in Washington.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
oklahoma
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0a/1120504102_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f85af95c55ec9ae40c5c00f329fca5dc.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
the political misfits, chemical plant disaster, mandate to teach bible in the us, middle east latest, how hurricane affected areas, us punished former ecuadorian president
the political misfits, chemical plant disaster, mandate to teach bible in the us, middle east latest, how hurricane affected areas, us punished former ecuadorian president
Georgia Chemical Plume, Oklahoma Bible Fight, Israel Mulls Iran Retaliation
04:15 GMT 11.10.2024 (Updated: 16:08 GMT 11.10.2024)
The Afghan man charged this week with planning a terror attack on election day reportedly worked as a CIA security guard in Afghanistan.
The hosts open the show with Jordan Chariton, journalist and CEO of Status Coup, who is going to speak on pool chemical plant disaster and new details from 2024 presidential campaigns.
The show goes on with the next guest, Bill Ayers, former teacher, educator and activist, speculating on efforts to teach Bible in schools, and how it is connected with the GOP candidate.
Then, the hosts will talk to activist and journalist, fighter for peace and social justice Robert Fantina. He is to speak about war in the Middle East and the drawbacks of tit-for-tat mode of battles, how the conflict in Ukraine relates to the outcome of the November election, and why the US is punishing former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa and his family.
Stella Leftharis, a St. Petersburg resident who weathered Hurricane Milton, discusses the situation on the ground in the aftermath of the historic storm, the severity of the devastation, what rescue efforts are looking like, and whether people are returning after evacuation orders.
The Misfits also discuss new corruption investigations in New York and a raccoon infestation in Washington.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM