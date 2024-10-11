https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/houthis-attack-2-ships-in-red-sea-indian-ocean---spokesman-1120505729.html

Houthis Attack 2 Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean - Spokesman

Sputnik International

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, attacked two ships, including a US oil tanker, military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"The Yemeni armed forces carried out two military operations, the first of which targeted the US oil tanker (Olympic Spirit) in the Red Sea using 11 ballistic missiles and two drones, causing direct and serious damage to it," Saree said on X on Thursday. The second operation using a cruise missile targeted a vessel - St. John - in the Indian Ocean "because the company that owned it violated a ban on calling at ports in occupied Palestine," Saree added. The Houthis, who control much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, have expressed their support for Palestine and declared their intention to attack Israeli-linked vessels. The movement has also stated that it does not interfere with the freedom of navigation in the region and does not target vessels of other nations. In response to their attacks, several companies have decided to suspend shipping across the Red Sea.

