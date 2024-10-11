https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/hurricane-milton-makes-landfall-just-days-after-helene-devastates-region-1120503090.html

Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall Just Days After Helene Devastates Region

Sputnik International

This fresh new episode includes talks about presidential campaign, hurricanes and their effects on politics as well as many economic issues.

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the landfall of Hurricane Milton.

In the opening segment, journalist and political analyst Angie Wong reveals latest news from the American presidential campaign, and speculates on political fallout from Hurricane Milton.The next guest, Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, the chief market strategist of BubbaTrading.com, walks us through the new CPI and inflation numbers.

Steve Gill

Steve Gill

