Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall Just Days After Helene Devastates Region
Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall Just Days After Helene Devastates Region
This fresh new episode includes talks about presidential campaign, hurricanes and their effects on politics as well as many economic issues.
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the landfall of Hurricane Milton.
In the opening segment, journalist and political analyst Angie Wong reveals latest news from the American presidential campaign, and speculates on political fallout from Hurricane Milton.The next guest, Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, the chief market strategist of BubbaTrading.com, walks us through the new CPI and inflation numbers.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the landfall of Hurricane Milton.
In the opening segment, journalist and political analyst Angie Wong reveals latest news from the American presidential campaign, and speculates on political fallout from Hurricane Milton.
The next guest, Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, the chief market strategist of BubbaTrading.com, walks us through the new CPI and inflation numbers.
