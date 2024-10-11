https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/israel-vows-to-punish-iran-amid-intense-strikes-on-gaza-lebanon-and-syria--1120499520.html

In this episode hosts and guests discuss latest news from the Middle East and Ukraine and also some issues about social networks and protection that is to be realised to escape hurricane impact.

The show begins with Iran-based journalist Ehsan Safarnejad discussing the latest news from Iran as Israel threatens to retaliate.Then, independent journalist and author Daniel Lazare delves into the recent lawsuits facing TikTok over claims that it impacts children's mental health.The third hour starts with senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute Dr. George Szamuely discussing the European Parliament blasting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his position on Ukraine.Later, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda shared his perspective on the latest developments in Ukraine.The show closes with the founder of ProChain Capital and economist David Tawil discussing the flood insurance system in the US and how it impacts hurricane victims.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

