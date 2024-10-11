https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/lavrov-holds-press-conference-on-sidelines-of-19th-east-asia-summit--1120506617.html

Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Sidelines of 19th East Asia Summit

ASEAN countries could be potentially interested in Russia’s project of Eurasian security.

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Laos, where Russia’s top diplomat talks to journalists on the sidelines of the East Asia summit.Earlier, Lavrov shared that countries of East Asia have expressed interests in Russia’s idea of establishing a new Eurasian security framework. He stressed that the countries in question do not wish to be used by the West to deter Russia and China.Follow Sputnik's livefeed to learn more!

