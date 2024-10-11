International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/lavrov-holds-press-conference-on-sidelines-of-19th-east-asia-summit--1120506617.html
Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Sidelines of 19th East Asia Summit
Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Sidelines of 19th East Asia Summit
Sputnik International
ASEAN countries could be potentially interested in Russia’s project of Eurasian security.
2024-10-11T06:53+0000
2024-10-11T06:53+0000
world
russia
asean
laos
china
sergey lavrov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_48f48ba3ab1404c71005fd424659bf84.jpg
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Laos, where Russia’s top diplomat talks to journalists on the sidelines of the East Asia summit.Earlier, Lavrov shared that countries of East Asia have expressed interests in Russia’s idea of establishing a new Eurasian security framework. He stressed that the countries in question do not wish to be used by the West to deter Russia and China.Follow Sputnik's livefeed to learn more!
russia
laos
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Sidelines of 19th East Asia Summit
Sputnik International
Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Sidelines of 19th East Asia Summit
2024-10-11T06:53+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1548a33d6fef208b6d071d9eee59a417.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-asean, asean security, asean summit, asean lavrov, asean eurasian security, asean russia china security
russia-asean, asean security, asean summit, asean lavrov, asean eurasian security, asean russia china security

Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Sidelines of 19th East Asia Summit

06:53 GMT 11.10.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
East Asian countries could potentially be interested in Russia’s Eurasian security project
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Laos, where Russia’s top diplomat talks to journalists on the sidelines of the East Asia summit.
Earlier, Lavrov shared that countries of East Asia have expressed interests in Russia’s idea of establishing a new Eurasian security framework. He stressed that the countries in question do not wish to be used by the West to deter Russia and China.
Follow Sputnik's livefeed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала