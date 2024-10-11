International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Millions Without Power in Florida, as US Sends Billions to Israel and Ukraine
Millions Without Power in Florida, as US Sends Billions to Israel and Ukraine
The episode presents new details about candidates and their presidential campagns. The guests also raise questions about economy and inflation, including more severe catastrophe - hurricane. The discussion ends with topic about dynamics of conflict in Ukraine.
Millions Without Power in Florida, as U.S. Sends Billions to Israel and Ukraine
On the October 10 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discuss current events from around the globe, including Hurricane Milton making rainfall.
The show begins with political cartoonist and commentator Scott Stantis joining the discussion live to examine two current political events: Donald Trump's decision to reject Fox News' invitation to debate Vice President Kamala Harris in late October, and VP Harris' on-air slip-up during a Hurricane Milton speech. He also delves into the latest out of Kamala Harris's campaign.Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon, a political scientist and commentator, provides insights into Hurricane Milton's impact as it makes landfall as a Category 3 storm on Florida's west coast.The second hour starts with David Tawil, financial expert and market analyst, discussing the unexpected drop in inflation to 2.4% in September, surpassing expectations. He breaks down the factors driving this increase and its potential impact on the economy.The show closes with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic offering a detailed overview of the shifting dynamics surrounding the Ukraine conflict. He covers the uncertainty of the Ramstein meeting after President Biden canceled his trip to Germany, President Zelensky's talks with UK Labour leader Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General, and Zelensky's calls for 'decisive action' to end the conflict. Malic also analyzes reports on the US Navy's presence near the Nord Stream blasts.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:14 GMT 11.10.2024 (Updated: 16:08 GMT 11.10.2024)
The Backstory
Millions Without Power in Florida, as U.S. Sends Billions to Israel and Ukraine
Rachel Blevins
On the October 10 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discuss current events from around the globe, including Hurricane Milton making rainfall.
The show begins with political cartoonist and commentator Scott Stantis joining the discussion live to examine two current political events: Donald Trump's decision to reject Fox News' invitation to debate Vice President Kamala Harris in late October, and VP Harris' on-air slip-up during a Hurricane Milton speech. He also delves into the latest out of Kamala Harris's campaign.
Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon, a political scientist and commentator, provides insights into Hurricane Milton’s impact as it makes landfall as a Category 3 storm on Florida's west coast.
The second hour starts with David Tawil, financial expert and market analyst, discussing the unexpected drop in inflation to 2.4% in September, surpassing expectations. He breaks down the factors driving this increase and its potential impact on the economy.
The show closes with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic offering a detailed overview of the shifting dynamics surrounding the Ukraine conflict. He covers the uncertainty of the Ramstein meeting after President Biden canceled his trip to Germany, President Zelensky’s talks with UK Labour leader Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General, and Zelensky’s calls for ‘decisive action’ to end the conflict. Malic also analyzes reports on the US Navy’s presence near the Nord Stream blasts.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
