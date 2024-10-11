https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/nato-is-desperate-and-delusional-victoria-nuland-joins-cia-cutout-china-sanctions-bite-eu-1120502777.html
NATO is Desperate and Delusional; Victoria Nuland Joins CIA Cutout; China Sanctions Bite EU
This new show covers many topic from NATO and the US position as for conflicts to elections and sanctions.
The Ukraine proxy war has disastrous effects on European economies as the ruling elite struggles to maintain a victorious narrative.
Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss NATO’s delusional and desperate positions on Russia and China.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Israel’s threats against Iran and Ukraine’s inability to get loans.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the charges against NYC mayor Eric Adams and US foreign policy in the Middle East.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss Ukraine considering a ceasefire.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss Victoria Nuland’s new job at a CIA cutout and the CIA’s move to foil Americans.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, discusses fears of World War 3.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss US presidential politics and the 2024 election.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, discusses China’s response to EU sanctions.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
NATO is Desperate and Delusional; Victoria Nuland Joins CIA Cutout; China Sanctions Bite EU
04:13 GMT 11.10.2024 (Updated: 16:07 GMT 11.10.2024)
