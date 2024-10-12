International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/boeing-plans-to-cut-workforce-by-roughly-10---reports-1120520437.html
Boeing Plans to Cut Workforce by Roughly 10% - Reports
Boeing Plans to Cut Workforce by Roughly 10% - Reports
Sputnik International
Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg notified employees that the company is laying off roughly 10% of its workforce as it struggles to deal with hardships that the company has faced over the years, Reuters reported.
2024-10-12T03:48+0000
2024-10-12T03:49+0000
world
boeing
boeing 737
boeing 777
us
civil aviation
jobs cuts
job cuts
employees
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118281487_0:87:3486:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8766b1c265a86521e1cb748b1f9b091.jpg
"We must also reset our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and to a more focused set of priorities," Ortberg was quoted as saying. "Over the coming months, we are planning to reduce the size of our total workforce by roughly 10 percent. These reductions will include executives, managers, and employees." The 10% reduction is equivalent to some 17,000 jobs, according to the media. Moreover, the company announced that its new 777X aircraft will be delivered in 2026, a year after its initial delivery date. The project has faced challenges in development, as well as from the flight test pause and ongoing work stoppage. Boeing will also end production of its 767 Freighters in 2027, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/another-boeing-incident-faa-finds-softball-sized-hole-in-plane-that-was-on-fire-1116277402.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118281487_383:0:3114:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_823b37b0e8788d3d6c0864867048f5a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
boeing, airplanes, cargo plane, flight on fire, plane on fire, faa, ntsb, boeing on fire, plane on fire, boeing issues, problems with boeing, defective boeing, workforce cut, mass firing, mass cuts, massive cuts, exodus of employees, employee cuts, job cuts, jobs cuts
boeing, airplanes, cargo plane, flight on fire, plane on fire, faa, ntsb, boeing on fire, plane on fire, boeing issues, problems with boeing, defective boeing, workforce cut, mass firing, mass cuts, massive cuts, exodus of employees, employee cuts, job cuts, jobs cuts

Boeing Plans to Cut Workforce by Roughly 10% - Reports

03:48 GMT 12.10.2024 (Updated: 03:49 GMT 12.10.2024)
© AP Photo / Elaine ThompsonA Boeing 737 MAX 7, the newest version of Boeing's fastest-selling airplane, is displayed during a debut for employees and media of the new jet Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Renton, Wash
A Boeing 737 MAX 7, the newest version of Boeing's fastest-selling airplane, is displayed during a debut for employees and media of the new jet Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Renton, Wash - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2024
© AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg notified employees that the company is laying off roughly 10% of its workforce as it struggles to deal with hardships that the company has faced over the years, Reuters reported.
"We must also reset our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and to a more focused set of priorities," Ortberg was quoted as saying. "Over the coming months, we are planning to reduce the size of our total workforce by roughly 10 percent. These reductions will include executives, managers, and employees."
The 10% reduction is equivalent to some 17,000 jobs, according to the media.
Moreover, the company announced that its new 777X aircraft will be delivered in 2026, a year after its initial delivery date. The project has faced challenges in development, as well as from the flight test pause and ongoing work stoppage. Boeing will also end production of its 767 Freighters in 2027, the report said.
File-In this Wednesday, May 21,2008 file photo, the company logo for The Boeing Co., is displayed in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing Co. say it's cutting 1,100 jobs from its U.S. plants, most of them in Southern California, as it scales back production of its C-17 cargo planes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2024
Americas
Another Boeing Incident: FAA Finds ‘Softball-Sized Hole’ in Plane That Was on Fire
19 January, 22:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала