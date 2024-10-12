https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/boeing-plans-to-cut-workforce-by-roughly-10---reports-1120520437.html
Boeing Plans to Cut Workforce by Roughly 10% - Reports
Boeing Plans to Cut Workforce by Roughly 10% - Reports
Sputnik International
Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg notified employees that the company is laying off roughly 10% of its workforce as it struggles to deal with hardships that the company has faced over the years, Reuters reported.
2024-10-12T03:48+0000
2024-10-12T03:48+0000
2024-10-12T03:49+0000
world
boeing
boeing 737
boeing 777
us
civil aviation
jobs cuts
job cuts
employees
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118281487_0:87:3486:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8766b1c265a86521e1cb748b1f9b091.jpg
"We must also reset our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and to a more focused set of priorities," Ortberg was quoted as saying. "Over the coming months, we are planning to reduce the size of our total workforce by roughly 10 percent. These reductions will include executives, managers, and employees." The 10% reduction is equivalent to some 17,000 jobs, according to the media. Moreover, the company announced that its new 777X aircraft will be delivered in 2026, a year after its initial delivery date. The project has faced challenges in development, as well as from the flight test pause and ongoing work stoppage. Boeing will also end production of its 767 Freighters in 2027, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/another-boeing-incident-faa-finds-softball-sized-hole-in-plane-that-was-on-fire-1116277402.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118281487_383:0:3114:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_823b37b0e8788d3d6c0864867048f5a2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
boeing, airplanes, cargo plane, flight on fire, plane on fire, faa, ntsb, boeing on fire, plane on fire, boeing issues, problems with boeing, defective boeing, workforce cut, mass firing, mass cuts, massive cuts, exodus of employees, employee cuts, job cuts, jobs cuts
boeing, airplanes, cargo plane, flight on fire, plane on fire, faa, ntsb, boeing on fire, plane on fire, boeing issues, problems with boeing, defective boeing, workforce cut, mass firing, mass cuts, massive cuts, exodus of employees, employee cuts, job cuts, jobs cuts
Boeing Plans to Cut Workforce by Roughly 10% - Reports
03:48 GMT 12.10.2024 (Updated: 03:49 GMT 12.10.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg notified employees that the company is laying off roughly 10% of its workforce as it struggles to deal with hardships that the company has faced over the years, Reuters reported.
"We must also reset our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and to a more focused set of priorities," Ortberg was quoted as saying. "Over the coming months, we are planning to reduce the size of our total workforce by roughly 10 percent. These reductions will include executives, managers, and employees."
The 10% reduction is equivalent to some 17,000 jobs, according to the media.
Moreover, the company announced that its new 777X aircraft will be delivered in 2026, a year after its initial delivery date. The project has faced challenges in development, as well as from the flight test pause and ongoing work stoppage. Boeing will also end production of its 767 Freighters in 2027, the report said.