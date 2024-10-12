https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/gulf-state-neutrality-obama-scolds-black-men-harris-on-healthcare-1120518865.html
Gulf State Neutrality, Obama Scolds Black Men, Harris on Healthcare
Gulf State Neutrality, Obama Scolds Black Men, Harris on Healthcare
TikTok might be on the chopping block, but US politicians are still happy to troll for TikTok views.
Gulf State Neutrality, Obama Scolds Black Men, Harris on Healthcare
TikTok might be on the chopping block, but US politicians are still happy to troll for TikTok views.
Mike Maloof, former senior security policy analyst for the secretary of defense, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss whether we should assume Gulf states will abide by their promises not to let Israel or the US use their airspace for a strike on Iran, whether these states will be able to stay out of a hot war between the United States and Iran, whether US bases in the Gulf are still a deterrent force or have become a liability, how Israel's war on Lebanon is escalating, whether the US will be able to replace the missiles it is burning through in Israel and Ukraine, and the detention by Israeli occupation forces of US journalist Jeremy Loffredo.Economist, radio show host, and author Jack Rasmus discusses how inflation is remaining steady amid government promises it is easing, whether Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris would keep Federal Trade Commission head Lina Khan if she keeps the White House for the Democrats, former President Barack Obama scolding Black men for being hesitant to support Harris, how the Harris campaign has begun attacking Jill Stein openly with new ads against the Green Party in key battleground states,President of Healthy California Now and longtime nurses union organizer Michael Lighty discusses the topic of health insurance on the campaign trail, Harris' propsal to have Medicare cover long-term in-home care, and how private health insurance weighs down American small businesses.The Misfits also discuss this week's News of the Weird, including an emergency landing on a Wyoming highway, a record-breaking wheelbarrow, and an explosive estate sale.
Gulf State Neutrality, Obama Scolds Black Men, Harris on Healthcare
04:04 GMT 12.10.2024
TikTok might be on the chopping block, but US politicians are still happy to troll for TikTok views.
Mike Maloof, former senior security policy analyst for the secretary of defense, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss whether we should assume Gulf states will abide by their promises not to let Israel or the US use their airspace for a strike on Iran, whether these states will be able to stay out of a hot war between the United States and Iran, whether US bases in the Gulf are still a deterrent force or have become a liability, how Israel’s war on Lebanon is escalating, whether the US will be able to replace the missiles it is burning through in Israel and Ukraine, and the detention by Israeli occupation forces of US journalist Jeremy Loffredo.
Economist, radio show host, and author Jack Rasmus discusses how inflation is remaining steady amid government promises it is easing, whether Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris would keep Federal Trade Commission head Lina Khan if she keeps the White House for the Democrats, former President Barack Obama scolding Black men for being hesitant to support Harris, how the Harris campaign has begun attacking Jill Stein openly with new ads against the Green Party in key battleground states,
President of Healthy California Now and longtime nurses union organizer Michael Lighty discusses the topic of health insurance on the campaign trail, Harris’ propsal to have Medicare cover long-term in-home care, and how private health insurance weighs down American small businesses.
The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including an emergency landing on a Wyoming highway, a record-breaking wheelbarrow, and an explosive estate sale.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
