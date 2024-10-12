https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/iran-ready-to-launch-air-bridge-to-bring-relief-aid-to-lebanon-1120524908.html

Iran Ready to Launch Air Bridge to Bring Relief Aid to Lebanon

Iran is ready to launch an air bridge to deliver humanitarian aid to Beirut amid Israeli bombardment, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Saturday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready ... to create an air corridor to Beirut so that we could properly manage aid delivery ... under the control of the Lebanese government ... for the people affected by bombings," Ghalibaf said in Beirut. The Iranian parliamentary speaker paid a brief visit to Beirut on his way to Geneva where he will attend the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. He is expected to address the current situation in the Middle East and the Israeli-Hezbollah conflict. On October 1, Israel launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon, while also continuing to exchange air and rocket strikes with the Shiite movement.

