Israel Expands Operations in Lebanon as Putin Meets With Iranian President
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several stories from around the globe, including the latest from the Middle East, as Israel intensifies its attacks on Lebanon and Gaza.
In the opening hour, The Final Countdown was joined by award-winning cartoonist and columnist Scott Stantis, who discussed a slew of domestic topics, ranging from the 2024 campaign and the migration crisis.Editor and journalist for The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, spoke to the team in the final hour about the Israeli attack on central Beirut, which resulted in the death of more than 20 people.The Final Countdown would wrap up the show with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Turkmenistan and his meeting with his Iranian counterpart.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several stories from around the globe, including the latest from the Middle East, as Israel intensifies its attacks on Lebanon and Gaza.
In the opening hour, The Final Countdown was joined by award-winning cartoonist and columnist Scott Stantis, who discussed a slew of domestic topics, ranging from the 2024 campaign and the migration crisis.
Editor and journalist for The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, spoke to the team in the final hour about the Israeli attack on central Beirut, which resulted in the death of more than 20 people.
The Final Countdown would wrap up the show with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Turkmenistan and his meeting with his Iranian counterpart.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM