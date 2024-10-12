https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/israel-vows-retaliation-against-iran-for-retaliation-1120519408.html
Israel Vows Retaliation Against Iran for Retaliation
Israel Vows Retaliation Against Iran for Retaliation
Sputnik International
On the October 11 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of esteemed guests discuss current events from around the globe, including Israel's vows to attack Iran.
2024-10-12T04:05+0000
2024-10-12T04:05+0000
2024-10-12T09:55+0000
the backstory
iran
israel
lebanon
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
joe biden
russia
niger
angola
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0c/1120519745_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8ee89a08cb4c52bceb9f3a6e1e01bc6e.png
Israel Vows Retaliation Against Iran for Retaliation
Sputnik International
On the October 11 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of esteemed guests discuss current events from around the globe, including Israel's vows to attack Iran.
The show begins with activist and podcast host Misty Winston addressing the arrest of a US journalist by Israel for reporting on alleged Iranian missile strikes.Then, Julia Kassem, geopolitical analyst and commentator, provides an in-depth analysis of the recent Israeli strikes on residential buildings in central Beirut, which have left at least 22 people dead. She examines the international community’s response as Israel also fired at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.The second hour starts with human rights, labor rights lawyer, and peace activist Dan Kovalik delving into the growing alignment between President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on a potential attack on Iran. He explores recent conversations between Biden, Vice President Harris, and Netanyahu regarding military actions against Iran, along with the Israeli Defense Minister's warning that any strike would be “lethal” and “surprising.”The show closes with Koffi Kouakou, an African affairs analyst, discussing Angola’s strategic role amid tensions between China and the US. He also covers West Africa’s rise as a terrorism hotspot, Niger’s devastating floods, Russia’s satellite deal with military governments, and claims of Kiev training Mali militants.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
iran
israel
lebanon
russia
niger
angola
china
mali
west africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0c/1120519745_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c980ac874250fe93699924895a644a99.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024 us presdiential election, middle east crisis, israeli strikes on lebanon, israeli strikes on beirut, biden-netanyahu relations
2024 us presdiential election, middle east crisis, israeli strikes on lebanon, israeli strikes on beirut, biden-netanyahu relations
Israel Vows Retaliation Against Iran for Retaliation
04:05 GMT 12.10.2024 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 12.10.2024)
On the October 11 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of esteemed guests discuss current events from around the globe, including Israel's vows to attack Iran.
The show begins with activist and podcast host Misty Winston addressing the arrest of a US journalist by Israel for reporting on alleged Iranian missile strikes.
Then, Julia Kassem, geopolitical analyst and commentator, provides an in-depth analysis of the recent Israeli strikes on residential buildings in central Beirut, which have left at least 22 people dead. She examines the international community’s response as Israel also fired at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.
The second hour starts with human rights, labor rights lawyer, and peace activist Dan Kovalik delving into the growing alignment between President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on a potential attack on Iran. He explores recent conversations between Biden, Vice President Harris, and Netanyahu regarding military actions against Iran, along with the Israeli Defense Minister's warning that any strike would be “lethal” and “surprising.”
The show closes with Koffi Kouakou, an African affairs analyst, discussing Angola’s strategic role amid tensions between China and the US. He also covers West Africa’s rise as a terrorism hotspot, Niger’s devastating floods, Russia’s satellite deal with military governments, and claims of Kiev training Mali militants.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM