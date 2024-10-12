https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/open-borders-closed-doors-norway-introduces-controls-at-borders-with-eu-1120525253.html

Open Borders, Closed Doors: Norway Introduces Controls at Borders With EU

Norway has reimposed controls along the borders with its EU neighbors amid an increased threat of terrorism, the Norwegian Police Security Service said on Saturday.

"The Norwegian Police Department has decided to introduce temporary internal border controls, based on the complex map of threats and the police security service's decision to raise the terrorism threat level from moderate to high," the statement read. The Norwegian police raised the terrorism threat level nationwide on Tuesday, citing concerns about the escalation in fighting in the Middle East. The temporary border controls with members of the European Union's passport-free Schengen zone will be provisionally in place until October 22. The police said its priorities were increased vigilance and information gathering. Tone Wangen, a police official in charge of emergency preparedness, said this measure would give the police greater powers to collect information, including on passengers.

