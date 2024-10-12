Pot-Banging Moldovans March in Chisinau in Protest Against Government
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Moldovan youth movement held a protest march in the eastern European nation's capital of Chisinau on Saturday, with demonstrators banging pots to draw attention to a low standard of living that they blame on President Maia Sandu and her administration.
The protesters, both old and young, set out from the Constitutional Court building and walked along the central street to the building of the presidential administration, chanting "Down with Maia Sandu!"
The march, labeled as "March of the Hungry" or "March of Deceived Pensioners," was organized by the Victory of the Young movement.
Yuri Vitnyansky, the movement's leader, said the police did not allow the demonstrators near the presidential administration citing the mayor's ruling. Instead, they headed to the office of the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), which was founded by President Sandu.