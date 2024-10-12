https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/putin-meets-with-iranian-president-amid-escalating-middle-east-tensions--1120514404.html

Putin Meets With Iranian President Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss current events around the globe, including Putin's meeting with the Iranian president.

The show begins with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko joining the show to discuss reports of the US Navy being at the scene of the Nord Stream blasts and Zelensky's visit to the United Kingdom.Then, CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea joins the show to discuss the newly released inflation numbers.The show closes with attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill, discussing various topics including Hurricane Milton, the US Elections, and the DOJ trying to break up Google.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

