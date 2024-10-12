https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/the-white-houses-contempt-for-china-russia-now-includes-iran---analysis--1120526353.html

The White House's Contempt for China, Russia, Now Includes Iran - Analysis

The White House's Contempt for China, Russia, Now Includes Iran - Analysis

This month, Vice President Kamala Harris said during an interview that Iran is one of America’s “greatest adversaries”.

Direct attacks on Iran by Israel and the US could potentially draw Russia and China into a “world-historical confrontation with the West,” Dimitri Lascaris recently suggested. Meanwhile, Hungary’s top diplomat on Tuesday warned that if Ukraine received a NATO membership it would spark World War III.Thus far, Israel has been unresponsive to Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes against its military bases which occurred last week, Sputnik reported on Friday. The Israeli cabinet has not given Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor the defense minister, Yoav Gallant, authority to decide on the response; however, it is possible that the pair will give their authorization over the phone, the report added. And despite the steady stream of weapons the US supplies to Israel, Gallant will reportedly postpone his plans to travel to the US to meet US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.“I think the great irony here is that the Cold War was in a really weird way a stabilizing force. The world was divided between two powers, essentially. And those two powers, while locked in combat, sort of also were rational enough to work out rules that impose a certain kind of stability on international relations,” Lazare explained.This month, Vice President Kamala Harris said during an interview that Iran is one of America’s “greatest adversaries.” She then said that the US needs to ensure that “Iran never achieves the ability to be a nuclear power, that is one of my highest priorities.”Harris’ response is odd considering the fact that the US has spent roughly $175 billion in aid to Ukraine in a proxy war against Russia, an article from Antiwar.com highlights. And as early as 2018, the US National Defense Strategy ranked China as the “primary concern in US national strategy,” the article adds. And in 2021, both Russia and China were flagged as “rising revisionist powers” by the National Intelligence Council.The article also notes that while Harris made the claim that Iran is pursuing nuclear power, CIA Director Williams Burns told a security conference that their organization did “not see evidence today that the supreme leader has reversed the decision that he took at the end of 2003 to suspend the weaponization program.”“And, point of fact, I think the situation is the opposite,” Lazare added. “The US is actually quite pleased with what Iran is doing - with what Netanyahu is doing - and is looking forward to his attack on Iran, because America hopes it will be a knockout blow that will accomplish what Kamala Harris is calling for… it'll wipe out America's number one enemy.”

