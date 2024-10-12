International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/us-election-merchandise-lines-shelves-at-nyc-souvenir-stores-1120522523.html
US Election Merchandise Lines Shelves at NYC Souvenir Stores
US Election Merchandise Lines Shelves at NYC Souvenir Stores
Sputnik International
Souvenir shops in New York City are filled with merchandise from both Trump’s and Harris’ campaigns including candy, rubber duckies, bottle openers, MAGA wig caps and T-shirts in advance of the November election, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2024-10-12T08:49+0000
2024-10-12T08:49+0000
americas
2024 us presidential election
donald trump
kamala harris
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0c/1120522667_0:4:1445:816_1920x0_80_0_0_4f67e961023ee5ef59a5ea1356993b05.png
A chain souvenir store in Midtown Manhattan sells bottle openers designed to look like the presidential candidates. Both are priced at $9.99. The shop’s shelves also offer T-shirts with an image of Trump raising his fist after the July 13 assassination attempt. Next to them are T-shirts featuring a portrait of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris with the caption "yes we kam," a reference to the "Yes We Can" slogan used by the 2008 Barack Obama presidential campaign. Bright red "Make America Great Again" baseball hats are also on sale, alongside wig hats resembling the Republican candiate’s hair and Trump rubber duckies. The shop also features milk chocolate bars with a portrait of Harris, but no Trump-themed sweets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/west-sacrificing-economy-military-readiness-to-back-ukraine--analyst-1120520041.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0c/1120522667_3:0:1091:816_1920x0_80_0_0_6d035538dc73d64c0ea4a73544ad9966.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024 us presidential elections, us elections, maga souvenir, harris campaign, trump campaign, kamala harris sweets
2024 us presidential elections, us elections, maga souvenir, harris campaign, trump campaign, kamala harris sweets

US Election Merchandise Lines Shelves at NYC Souvenir Stores

08:49 GMT 12.10.2024
© SputnikUS Election Merchandise Lines Shelves at NYC Souvenir Stores
US Election Merchandise Lines Shelves at NYC Souvenir Stores - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
NEW YORK CITY (Sputnik) - Souvenir shops in New York City are filled with merchandise from both Trump’s and Harris’ campaigns including candy, rubber duckies, bottle openers, MAGA wig caps and T-shirts in advance of the November election, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
A chain souvenir store in Midtown Manhattan sells bottle openers designed to look like the presidential candidates. Both are priced at $9.99.
The shop’s shelves also offer T-shirts with an image of Trump raising his fist after the July 13 assassination attempt.
U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen wait for the Academy's graduation and commissioning ceremony to begin Friday, May 27, 2016, in Annapolis, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2024
Analysis
West Sacrificing Economy, Military Readiness to Back Ukraine – Analyst
02:01 GMT
Next to them are T-shirts featuring a portrait of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris with the caption "yes we kam," a reference to the "Yes We Can" slogan used by the 2008 Barack Obama presidential campaign.
Bright red "Make America Great Again" baseball hats are also on sale, alongside wig hats resembling the Republican candiate’s hair and Trump rubber duckies.
The shop also features milk chocolate bars with a portrait of Harris, but no Trump-themed sweets.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала