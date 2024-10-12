https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/us-election-merchandise-lines-shelves-at-nyc-souvenir-stores-1120522523.html

US Election Merchandise Lines Shelves at NYC Souvenir Stores

Souvenir shops in New York City are filled with merchandise from both Trump’s and Harris’ campaigns including candy, rubber duckies, bottle openers, MAGA wig caps and T-shirts in advance of the November election, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A chain souvenir store in Midtown Manhattan sells bottle openers designed to look like the presidential candidates. Both are priced at $9.99. The shop’s shelves also offer T-shirts with an image of Trump raising his fist after the July 13 assassination attempt. Next to them are T-shirts featuring a portrait of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris with the caption "yes we kam," a reference to the "Yes We Can" slogan used by the 2008 Barack Obama presidential campaign. Bright red "Make America Great Again" baseball hats are also on sale, alongside wig hats resembling the Republican candiate’s hair and Trump rubber duckies. The shop also features milk chocolate bars with a portrait of Harris, but no Trump-themed sweets.

