Weekly Wrap-Up: Israel Threatens Regional War; US Neoliberalism in Crisis; Neocons Pushing WW3
The world is holding its collective breath as Israel threatens an attack on Iran that may ignite a world war.
Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Barack Obama's moves to shame Black males into voting for Kamala Harris and US imperialism in Haiti.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss fears of a regional war in the Middle East turning into worldwide conflict and the foreign policy of Kamala Harris.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the 2024 US election and how the Black misleadership class betrays working-class people of color.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at Substack and The Polemecist.net, come together to discuss the US government response to the hurricanes, the 2024 election, and the decline of US imperialism.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, Green Party, and Yolian Ogbu, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, come together to discuss the crisis of US imperialism, US support for attacks on Lebanon, and the 2024 election.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
News
Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Barack Obama's moves to shame Black males into voting for Kamala Harris and US imperialism in Haiti.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss fears of a regional war in the Middle East turning into worldwide conflict and the foreign policy of Kamala Harris.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the 2024 US election and how the Black misleadership class betrays working-class people of color.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at Substack and The Polemecist.net, come together to discuss the US government response to the hurricanes, the 2024 election, and the decline of US imperialism.
Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, Green Party, and Yolian Ogbu, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, come together to discuss the crisis of US imperialism, US support for attacks on Lebanon, and the 2024 election.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM