https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/britain-may-face-a-reparations-bill-worth-200bn-forrole-in-colonial-slave-trade-1120534825.html

Britain May Face a Reparations Bill Worth £200bn For Role in Colonial Slave Trade

Britain May Face a Reparations Bill Worth £200bn For Role in Colonial Slave Trade

Sputnik International

A group of 15 Caribbean countries may be seeking reparations to the tune of at least £206bln ($270bln) from Britain for its role in the slave trade, the Daily Mail reported.

2024-10-13T14:06+0000

2024-10-13T14:06+0000

2024-10-13T14:53+0000

world

slavery

reparations

african union (au)

caribbean

united kingdom (uk)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120533537_0:581:2048:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_50037ca6207cbfb305be1d009ea3b9a4.jpg

A group of 15 Caribbean countries may be seeking reparations to the tune of at least £206bln ($270bln) from Britain for its role in the slave trade, the Daily Mail reported.The issue of reparations will be on the table at the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) to be held in Samoa on October 21-25. Footing a bill of that scale, even in part, would “bankrupt Britain", the newspaper warned.The publication speculated whether British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be able to “rebuff the entire Caribbean.” It further and slammed the “questionable” calculations of a report by US-based consultancy, Brattle Group, which claimed £206bln would be the “cheap option” for the UK.More than 30 countries can expect Western states to pay reparations for the transatlantic slave trade, the Report on Reparations for Transatlantic Chattel Slavery in the Americas and the Caribbean, published in 2023, noted.In March, the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) agreed to put the issue of “reparatory justice” on the table at the CHOGM.Reparations for slavery and colonialism should be an inherent part of a new "global reset", Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who is leading the reparation demands from the West Indies nations, declared in an address at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September. The Barbados PM noted in a recent tweet that she had held a telephone conversation with King Charles III earlier in October to discuss the matter. Both the British monarch and Starmer are expected to attend the CHOGM gathering. After gaining full independence in 1966, Barbados transitioned from a constitutional monarchy to a Republic in November 2021. It became the fifth Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country to replace Britain’s then monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, as its head of state.In recent years, the Caribbean states have increasingly spoken out on the need for Great Britain to pay reparations for its slave trade, which was actively promoted by London in the 17th and 18th centuries. At the previous Commonwealth summit in Rwanda in 2022, then heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, expressed "sorrow" over the “most painful period of our history", but failed to offer an explicit verbal apology to the residents of the former colonies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220922/uk-unable-to-pay-reparations-to-ex-colonies-as-it-faces-economic-decline-historian-says-1101070875.html

caribbean

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

slavery reparations, countries seek reparations from former slave-owning countries