https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/no-ramstein-summit-of-ukraines-arms-donors-set-for-near-future---reports-1120537829.html
No Ramstein Summit of Ukraine's Arms Donors Set for Near Future - Reports
No Ramstein Summit of Ukraine's Arms Donors Set for Near Future - Reports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, October 13 (Sputnik) - The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) is not expected to reconvene in Germany in the near future despite US President Joe... 13.10.2024, Sputnik International
2024-10-13T18:59+0000
2024-10-13T18:59+0000
2024-10-13T19:00+0000
world
ramstein
joe biden
olaf scholz
ukraine
germany
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119115841_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d42b25996794db5115ab086afec26aa6.jpg
Der Spiegel magazine reported Sunday that Biden would travel to Berlin and meet with the top German officials Friday, more than a week after postponing a planned visit to the country to monitor the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Florida. However, no Ramstein format meeting will be held in the near future, the ZDF broadcaster reported. Instead, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a new standalone military aid package for Ukraine, which he initially planned to reveal at a Ramstein summit, while hosting Volodymyr Zelensky for talks last week.Biden was originally due to come to US Air Force Base Ramstein on October 12 for a meeting of Ukraine's donors from the United Kingdom, Germany and France, but the summit was canceled after Biden scrapped the visit.The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein group, is an informal bloc of 57 nations (including all 32 NATO members, plus EU, G7 members and other US allies providing military equipment and other aid to Ukraine) was formed in April 2022, after the West moved to sabotage a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal. The group has met well over a dozen times since its creation, coordinating in the delivery of tens of billions of dollars' worth of aid to Kiev for the ongoing NATO proxy war against Russia.The Ramstein group is named after the massive US airbase in southwestern Germany where the group has held some of its meetings, with others held at NATO's Brussels-based headquarters, or virtually.The contact group's main goal has been to facilitate lobbying for more weapons deliveries, and formulate plans for new transfers.
ramstein
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119115841_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f064fb26ec611a9b469b1f90fea7a872.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what is ramstein format, where is ramstein summit held, what is ramstein summit
what is ramstein format, where is ramstein summit held, what is ramstein summit
No Ramstein Summit of Ukraine's Arms Donors Set for Near Future - Reports
18:59 GMT 13.10.2024 (Updated: 19:00 GMT 13.10.2024)
MOSCOW, October 13 (Sputnik) - The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) is not expected to reconvene in Germany in the near future despite US President Joe Biden's planned visit to Berlin in the coming week, German media have reported.
Der Spiegel magazine reported Sunday that Biden would travel to Berlin and meet with the top German officials Friday, more than a week after postponing a planned visit to the country to monitor the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Florida.
However, no Ramstein format meeting will be held in the near future, the ZDF broadcaster reported. Instead, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a new standalone military aid package for Ukraine, which he initially planned to reveal at a Ramstein summit, while hosting Volodymyr Zelensky for talks last week.
Biden was originally due to come to US Air Force Base Ramstein on October 12 for a meeting of Ukraine's donors from the United Kingdom, Germany and France, but the summit was canceled after Biden scrapped the visit.
The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein group, is an informal bloc of 57 nations (including all 32 NATO members, plus EU, G7 members and other US allies providing military equipment and other aid to Ukraine) was formed in April 2022
, after the West moved to sabotage
a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal. The group has met well over a dozen times since its creation, coordinating in the delivery of tens of billions of dollars' worth of aid to Kiev for the ongoing NATO proxy war against Russia.
The Ramstein group is named after the massive US airbase in southwestern Germany where the group has held some of its meetings, with others held at NATO's Brussels-based headquarters, or virtually.
The contact group's main goal has been to facilitate lobbying for more weapons deliveries, and formulate plans for new transfers.