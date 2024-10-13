https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/ovechkin-on-new-nhl-season-scoring-getting-harder-every-year-1120531440.html
Ovechkin on New NHL Season: Scoring Getting Harder Every Year
Russian hockey legend Alexander Ovechkin, who is the captain of Washington Capitals, said ahead of his 20th season in the National Hockey League (NHL) that scoring goals was getting harder every year.
"Every year, it’s harder and harder to score," Ovechkin said, as quoted by the Caps' website. "Teams play differently, and goalies play differently. We’re just going to try to do our best to score goals, win games, and do all kinds of stuff." Later in the night, the Caps lost to New Jersey Devils 3-5, with Ovechkin making his 698th assist in the league. Ovechkin is second on the list of the best snipers in NHL history. The 39-year-old forward scored 853 goals, while Wayne Gretzky holds the league record with 894 goals. In 2018, Ovechkin won the Stanley Cup.
"Every year, it’s harder and harder to score," Ovechkin said, as quoted by the Caps' website. "Teams play differently, and goalies play differently. We’re just going to try to do our best to score goals, win games, and do all kinds of stuff."
Later in the night, the Caps lost to New Jersey Devils 3-5, with Ovechkin making his 698th assist in the league.
Ovechkin is second on the list of the best snipers in NHL history
. The 39-year-old forward scored 853 goals, while Wayne Gretzky holds the league record with 894 goals. In 2018, Ovechkin won the Stanley Cup.