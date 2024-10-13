International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/ovechkin-on-new-nhl-season-scoring-getting-harder-every-year-1120531440.html
Ovechkin on New NHL Season: Scoring Getting Harder Every Year
Ovechkin on New NHL Season: Scoring Getting Harder Every Year
Sputnik International
Russian hockey legend Alexander Ovechkin, who is the captain of Washington Capitals, said ahead of his 20th season in the National Hockey League (NHL) that scoring goals was getting harder every year.
2024-10-13T09:21+0000
2024-10-13T09:21+0000
beyond politics
national hockey league (nhl)
washington capitals
alexander ovechkin
stanley cup
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103823430_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5e3f792697f7551ec74226e71454952b.jpg
"Every year, it’s harder and harder to score," Ovechkin said, as quoted by the Caps' website. "Teams play differently, and goalies play differently. We’re just going to try to do our best to score goals, win games, and do all kinds of stuff." Later in the night, the Caps lost to New Jersey Devils 3-5, with Ovechkin making his 698th assist in the league. Ovechkin is second on the list of the best snipers in NHL history. The 39-year-old forward scored 853 goals, while Wayne Gretzky holds the league record with 894 goals. In 2018, Ovechkin won the Stanley Cup.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230120/nhls-ivan-provorov-jerseys-sell-out-online-after-russian-orthodox-christian-declined-pride-colors-1106521355.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103823430_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65bdbf192590d17a59c1f2e010c851b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nhl season, russian hockey legend alexander ovechkin, national hockey league
nhl season, russian hockey legend alexander ovechkin, national hockey league

Ovechkin on New NHL Season: Scoring Getting Harder Every Year

09:21 GMT 13.10.2024
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankAlexander Ovechkin
Alexander Ovechkin - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2024
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian hockey legend Alexander Ovechkin, who is the captain of Washington Capitals, said ahead of his 20th season in the National Hockey League (NHL) that scoring goals was getting harder every year.
"Every year, it’s harder and harder to score," Ovechkin said, as quoted by the Caps' website. "Teams play differently, and goalies play differently. We’re just going to try to do our best to score goals, win games, and do all kinds of stuff."
Later in the night, the Caps lost to New Jersey Devils 3-5, with Ovechkin making his 698th assist in the league.
Russia's Ivan Provorov vies during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships first round match between Russia and Denmark in Cologne, western Germany on May 11, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2023
World
NHL's Ivan Provorov Jerseys Sell Out Online After Russian Orthodox Christian Declined 'Pride' Colors
20 January 2023, 10:34 GMT
Ovechkin is second on the list of the best snipers in NHL history. The 39-year-old forward scored 853 goals, while Wayne Gretzky holds the league record with 894 goals. In 2018, Ovechkin won the Stanley Cup.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала