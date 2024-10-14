https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/uk-police-officers-resigning-in-droves-as-country-roiled-by-protest-1120538798.html
UK Police Officers Resigning in Droves as Country Roiled by Protest
UK Police Officers Resigning in Droves as Country Roiled by Protest
Sputnik International
Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s promise to expand policing in the country comes as rates of crime have risen in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
2024-10-14T04:23+0000
2024-10-14T04:23+0000
2024-10-14T04:23+0000
analysis
keir starmer
united kingdom (uk)
home office
police
british police
police cuts
england
pay cut
salary
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0e/1120539006_0:35:2067:1198_1920x0_80_0_0_d7d1aa8cf2e40ccd665115efb04da672.jpg
Two months after massive anti-immigrant protests made global headlines, new data reveals UK police officers are leaving the profession in record numbers.The Police Federation of England and Wales, a labor organization representing British public security officers, sounded the alarm Sunday, airing its concerns in The Daily Telegraph.“Home Office figures show that police officers voluntarily leaving the service has hit a record high of more than 5,000, or 3.4 per cent of the workforce,” the broadsheet continued. “This is more than double the rate four years ago. The federation’s survey of its 145,000 members found that one in five said they were planning to leave the service within the next two years or as soon as possible.”Starmer’s promise to expand policing comes as rates of crime have risen in the country in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Recent data revealed shoplifting has increased by 30% over the last year, continuing a trend observed after stringent lockdowns in the country in 2020. High-profile incidents of “antisocial behavior” such as harassment and vandalism have also made headlines.In late July and early August, the UK was rocked by major anti-immigration demonstrations, culminating in one instance in rioters setting fire to a hotel believed to be housing migrants. The incident resulted in massive counter-demonstrations soon after, in which some confrontations between protesters on both sides of the issue were observed. UK officials baselessly accused Moscow of fomenting the demonstrations via the propagation of “fake news” online, a claim rejected by Russian officials.Tiff Lynch, the Police Federation’s deputy national chair, blamed meager pay increases for officers’ decision to leave the profession. Police officers’ pay recently received an increase of only 4.75%, Lynch noted, while other public workers received an increase of 5 to 6 percent. Police have endured a pay cut of almost 20% in real terms since 2010, she claimed.The UK has enforced harsh austerity measures since then, which observers have claimed led to a significant decline in living standards. One study asserted that British citizens have lost a half year in life expectancy as a result of the decrease in social spending.The UK seems set for ongoing political turmoil as well, despite electing a new leader only three months ago. Recent polling reveals new Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s approval rating stands at only 26%. The new head of state has made military assistance to Israel and Ukraine a priority, despite opposition from growing segments of the British public.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/uk-intelligence-asset-keir-starmer-committed-to-maintaining-western-hegemony-with-british-nukes-1119266276.html
united kingdom (uk)
england
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0e/1120539006_0:0:1733:1299_1920x0_80_0_0_410d00303e958e700ebc0338cf1aba5c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
british police, low payment, police crisis, police cuts, protesting police, keir starmer, starmer policy, starmer's policy, crime rate, crime rates, expand policing, underfunded police, defund police, fund police, pay cut, low salary, low payment, insufficient funding, salary decrease
british police, low payment, police crisis, police cuts, protesting police, keir starmer, starmer policy, starmer's policy, crime rate, crime rates, expand policing, underfunded police, defund police, fund police, pay cut, low salary, low payment, insufficient funding, salary decrease
UK Police Officers Resigning in Droves as Country Roiled by Protest
Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s promise to expand policing in the country comes as rates of crime have risen in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Two months after massive anti-immigrant protests made global headlines, new data reveals
UK police officers are leaving the profession in record numbers.
The Police Federation of England and Wales, a labor organization representing British public security officers, sounded the alarm Sunday, airing its concerns in The Daily Telegraph.
“Labour’s plans to put more bobbies on the beat are set to fail because record numbers of officers are quitting or planning to leave,” the newspaper reported, questioning whether new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be able to fulfill a key plank of his party’s most recent platform.
“Home Office figures show that police officers voluntarily leaving the service has hit a record high of more than 5,000, or 3.4 per cent of the workforce,” the broadsheet continued. “This is more than double the rate four years ago. The federation’s survey of its 145,000 members found that one in five said they were planning to leave the service within the next two years or as soon as possible.”
Starmer’s promise to expand policing comes as rates of crime have risen in the country in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Recent data revealed
shoplifting has increased by 30% over the last year, continuing a trend observed after stringent lockdowns in the country in 2020. High-profile incidents
of “antisocial behavior” such as harassment and vandalism have also made headlines.
In late July and early August, the UK was rocked by major anti-immigration demonstrations
, culminating in one instance
in rioters setting fire to a hotel believed to be housing migrants. The incident resulted in massive counter-demonstrations soon after, in which some confrontations
between protesters on both sides of the issue were observed. UK officials baselessly accused Moscow of fomenting the demonstrations via the propagation of “fake news” online, a claim rejected by Russian officials.
Tiff Lynch, the Police Federation’s deputy national chair, blamed meager pay increases for officers’ decision to leave the profession. Police officers’ pay recently received an increase of only 4.75%, Lynch noted, while other public workers received an increase of 5 to 6 percent. Police have endured a pay cut of almost 20% in real terms since 2010, she claimed.
The UK has enforced harsh austerity measures since then, which observers have claimed led to a significant decline
in living standards. One study asserted
that British citizens have lost a half year in life expectancy as a result of the decrease in social spending.
“The UK is suffering the worst decline in living standards of any G7 country,” the British Trades Union Congress claimed
recently. “Contraction in UK household budgets is going to get worse – despite falling inflation. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts that real house disposable income per head in Britain will fall by an additional 3.4% by the end of the first quarter of 2024.
The UK seems set for ongoing political turmoil as well, despite electing a new leader only three months ago. Recent polling reveals
new Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s approval rating stands at only 26%. The new head of state has made military assistance to Israel and Ukraine a priority, despite opposition from growing segments of the British public.