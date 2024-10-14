https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/young-men-in-us-are-shifting-right-as-many-reportedly-feel-left-behind-1120538587.html

Young Men in US Are Shifting Right, as Many Reportedly Feel 'Left Behind'

Due to fear of a poor economy and a lack of investment in social issues, more young men are turning to the right.

Fearful of inflation, the housing crisis, and poor job prospects, more young men in the US are switching to the Republican party. Less than two decades ago, young men could be seen as solidly Democratic, a report from NBC News explained citing pollsters and social scientists. But due to fear of a poor economy and a lack of investment in social issues, more young men are turning to the right.“The economic and employment picture for younger men without college degrees is significantly worse than previous generations,” said Dan Cox, director of the Survey Center on American Life at the American Enterprise Institute. Richard Reeves, the president of the American Institute for Boys and Men, adds that there is a “cultural dislocation among men”. And that they feel as though they don’t really know whether they are going to be “needed” or feel as if they are “failing against the standard that was set 50 years ago about the position of men and women in the labor market.”Overall, a majority of both young men and young women allegedly prefer Vice President Kamala Harris to former President Donald Trump as their next presidential pick. However, 33% of young men identify as being part of the Democratic Party, compared to a previous 42% in 2020, a poll of 18 to 29-year-old by the Harvard Institute of Politics found. In 2008, for example, former President Barack Obama won the votes of 66% of young men.While Trump has been campaigning on the Biden administration’s “failed” economy, he has also pledged to bring back manufacturing jobs by placing 20% tariffs on imports which economists have warned will trigger widespread inflation and supply chain disruptions.But the economy looks different to young men compared to other Americans, the report adds. Young men are less likely to worry about the costs of prescription drugs, child care or mortgage interest rates. Instead, their income goes rent, dining out and entertainment along with student loan debt.Rent cost is also the biggest point of economic pain for young people's wallets. Rent in the US has increased around 20% since 2020, and about two-thirds of young adults said they spend more than 30% of their monthly income on housing while a quarter said more than half of their income goes to housing, the report said citing data from the Bank of America.As a result, young American men are now more likely to be financially dependent on their parents with about 30% of those aged 18 to 25 continuing to live at home with a parent. As a result, young men are also waiting longer to get married as well as to have children.According to a separate report from The New York Times, this year’s presidential election has also shown a stark divide in how men and women plan to vote. Surprisingly, the biggest difference in political opinion between female and male voters is Gen Z (those aged 12 - 27, though the voting age in the US is 18).Female voters in the US have been incentivized to vote following the #MeToo movement and the overturning of Roe v. Wade as well as the possibility of having the first female president. And while a majority of young American men support same-sex marriage* and abortion rights, many have felt left behind socially and economically and view Trump as galvanizing traditional male roles.“Economically they’re getting shafted, politically they’re getting shafted, culturally no one’s looking out for them,” said Cox. “They’re drawn to his message, his persona, the unapologetic machismo he tries to exude.”*The LGBT movement is recognized as extremist in Russia and is prohibited

