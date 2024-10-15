International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/global-public-debt-hurtling-towards-100-trillion-by-end-of-2024---imf-----1120557431.html
Global Public Debt Hurtling Towards $100 Trillion By End of 2024 - IMF
Global Public Debt Hurtling Towards $100 Trillion By End of 2024 - IMF
Sputnik International
Skyrocketing global public debt is set to reach $100 trillion by the end of this year, driven foremost by the US’ borrowing binge, new analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revealed.
2024-10-15T11:56+0000
2024-10-15T11:56+0000
public debt
imf
international monetary fund
imf
joe biden
business
world
world bank
international monetary fund
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102282/73/1022827378_0:197:2940:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_2961efda0e2f0298e4ccc4b07610f300.jpg
Skyrocketing global public debt is set to reach $100 trillion by the end of this year, driven foremost by the US borrowing binge, a new analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revealed. This staggering sum represents around 93% of global gross domestic product (GDP). If the current trend of borrowing outpacing economic growth persists, debt is expected to approach 100% of GDP by 2030, the IMF warned in its Fiscal Monitor overview. Further debt growth is anticipated in the US, Brazil, France, Italy, South Africa, and the UK, according to the report. Urging governments to clamp down on borrowing to rein in debt, the report stated: Modeling an “extreme adverse scenario,” the IMF found that the level of future debt could reach 115% of GDP in three years. The report berated countries for showing little appetite to cut spending, pointing to gradually slowing inflation and falling interest rates as offering an “opportune time for rebuilding fiscal buffers.” It also cautioned that delaying fiscal adjustment plans would be “costly.” US government debt currently stands at $35.68 trillion, with an analysis by the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget indicating that it is only expected to grow amid “large structural deficits, surging interest payments, and the looming insolvency of critical trust fund programs.” “Our large and growing national debt threatens to slow economic growth, boost interest rates and payments, weaken national security, constrain policy choices, and increase the risk of an eventual fiscal crisis,” it stated. Former World Bank President David Malpass warned in May that the explosion of US government debt, which currently stands at $35.68 trillion, points to a looming “fiscal train wreck in 2025 when the debt limit is triggered, spending surges, and tax rates jump." The US budget deficit during the Biden presidency has hit an all-time high at $6.6 trillion, Sputnik’s calculations based on data from the US Treasury Department showed in August. The US government's expenses during the 3.5 years under Biden exceeded revenues by $6.6 trillion — the highest in the entire history of these statistics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/us-budget-deficit-rises-to-all-time-high-under-biden-1119809242.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102282/73/1022827378_105:0:2836:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68e858bb23e806c3232507d918bd31e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what is global public debt, why is the world so much in debt, what is the cause of global debt, why is global public debt growing, who is driving global public debt, us budget deficit, joe biden, us treasury department, deficit rises
what is global public debt, why is the world so much in debt, what is the cause of global debt, why is global public debt growing, who is driving global public debt, us budget deficit, joe biden, us treasury department, deficit rises

Global Public Debt Hurtling Towards $100 Trillion By End of 2024 - IMF

11:56 GMT 15.10.2024
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the mediabankUS dollars
US dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2024
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The excessive spending policies of the administration of US President Joe Biden could lead to a fiscal "train wreck" as soon as 2025, former World Bank President David Malpass warned in May, adding that ballooning government debt was draining global resources into a narrow set of US government priorities and beneficiaries
Skyrocketing global public debt is set to reach $100 trillion by the end of this year, driven foremost by the US borrowing binge, a new analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revealed. This staggering sum represents around 93% of global gross domestic product (GDP).
If the current trend of borrowing outpacing economic growth persists, debt is expected to approach 100% of GDP by 2030, the IMF warned in its Fiscal Monitor overview.
© Photo : IMFScreenshot of IMF chart showing elevated risks to public debt.
Screenshot of IMF chart showing elevated risks to public debt. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2024
Screenshot of IMF chart showing elevated risks to public debt.
© Photo : IMF
Further debt growth is anticipated in the US, Brazil, France, Italy, South Africa, and the UK, according to the report. Urging governments to clamp down on borrowing to rein in debt, the report stated:
“Waiting is risky: country experiences show that high debt can trigger adverse market reactions and constrains room for budgetary maneuver in the face of negative shocks.”
Modeling an “extreme adverse scenario,” the IMF found that the level of future debt could reach 115% of GDP in three years.
© Photo : UN GCRGScreenshot of chart showing global public debt in 2023.
Screenshot of chart showing global public debt in 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2024
Screenshot of chart showing global public debt in 2023.
© Photo : UN GCRG
The report berated countries for showing little appetite to cut spending, pointing to gradually slowing inflation and falling interest rates as offering an “opportune time for rebuilding fiscal buffers.” It also cautioned that delaying fiscal adjustment plans would be “costly.”
US government debt currently stands at $35.68 trillion, with an analysis by the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget indicating that it is only expected to grow amid “large structural deficits, surging interest payments, and the looming insolvency of critical trust fund programs.”
Our large and growing national debt threatens to slow economic growth, boost interest rates and payments, weaken national security, constrain policy choices, and increase the risk of an eventual fiscal crisis,” it stated.
Former World Bank President David Malpass warned in May that the explosion of US government debt, which currently stands at $35.68 trillion, points to a looming “fiscal train wreck in 2025 when the debt limit is triggered, spending surges, and tax rates jump."
The US budget deficit during the Biden presidency has hit an all-time high at $6.6 trillion, Sputnik’s calculations based on data from the US Treasury Department showed in August. The US government's expenses during the 3.5 years under Biden exceeded revenues by $6.6 trillion — the highest in the entire history of these statistics.
The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2024
Americas
US Budget Deficit Rises to All-Time High Under Biden
18 August, 05:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала