Initial THAAD Components, Associated US Military Personnel Arrive in Israel – Pentagon
An advance team of US military personnel and initial components necessary to operate the THAAD anti–ballistic missile defense system have arrived in Israel, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
"Yesterday, October 14, an advance team of U.S. military personnel and initial components necessary to operate the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery arrived in Israel," the Pentagon said in a statement. Additional US military personnel and THAAD battery components will continue to arrive in Israel in the coming days, the statement said. The battery will be fully operational capable in the near future, the Pentagon added. The United States may send about 100 troops to Israel operate the THAAD battery, according to the THAAD technical specification earlier seen by Sputnik. On October 1, Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner. Israel vowed to respond to the attack at a time and in a manner of its choosing. The United States and other allies have urged Israel to respond proportionately amid concerns that Iran's oil and nuclear facilities may be prime targets, which could potentially spark an all-out regional war.
israel
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An advance team of US military personnel and initial components necessary to operate the THAAD anti–ballistic missile defense system have arrived in Israel, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
"Yesterday, October 14, an advance team of U.S. military personnel and initial components necessary to operate the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery arrived in Israel," the Pentagon said in a statement.
Additional US military personnel and THAAD battery components will continue to arrive in Israel in the coming days, the statement said.
The battery will be fully operational capable in the near future, the Pentagon added.
"The deployment of the THAAD battery to Israel underscores the United States' commitment to the defense of Israel and to defend Americans in Israel from any ballistic missile attacks by Iran," the statement said.
The United States may send about 100 troops to Israel operate the THAAD battery
, according to the THAAD technical specification earlier seen by Sputnik.
On October 1, Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.
Israel vowed to respond to the attack at a time and in a manner of its choosing. The United States and other allies have urged Israel to respond proportionately amid concerns that Iran's oil and nuclear facilities may be prime targets, which could potentially spark an all-out regional war.