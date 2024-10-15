https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/liberation-of-toretsk-would-mark-final-milestone-to-ousting-ukraines-forces-from-donbass---expert-1120562929.html

Liberation of Toretsk Would Mark Final Milestone to Ousting Ukraine’s Forces From Donbass - Expert

Liberation of Toretsk Would Mark Final Milestone to Ousting Ukraine’s Forces From Donbass - Expert

Sputnik International

The potential liberation of the city of Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) by Russian forces is crucial because it is a strategic vantage point overlooking the entire Donetsk People's Republic, military analyst Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.

2024-10-15T18:15+0000

2024-10-15T18:15+0000

2024-10-15T18:15+0000

analysis

ukraine

russia

donetsk people's republic

kramatorsk

donetsk

denis pushilin

viktor litovkin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119667952_0:157:3085:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_570cc96f8bc1dd663d86310255d856fe.jpg

The liberation of the city of Toretsk (Dzerzhinsk) by Russian forces would be crucial as it is a strategic vantage point overlooking the entire Donetsk People's Republic.Military analyst Viktor Litovkin explained to Sputnik that Toretsk is a large coal mining center and has huge waste heaps towering high above the steppeland around its outskirts.The retired Russian Army colonel noted that at 70 or 80 meters high, the mounds “can be used to ensure sweeping monitoring and control of this entire zone not only with drones, but also with simple optical devices.”The city is an important hub for logistical and tactical support for the Kiev regime’s forces. Taking control of it would cripple the Ukrainian army’s chances of bringing in reserves and cut off its supply of ammunition, fuel, lubricants and food, the pundit stressed."The army would be left without ammunition, immobilized, and begin to suffer one defeat after another" leading to "diminished morale among its ranks.""Therefore, the army may end up surrounded, perhaps wiped out completely," the retired colonel said. "Some units may see surrender as their only chance of surviving.”The liberation of Toretsk would open the way to Snezhnoye, Kramatorsk, and to the complete liberation of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic from the clutches of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, the military expert said.Kramatorsk was the main city still being held by the Kiev regime’s forces, and its capture would signal “the complete liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic,” Litovkin emphasized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/whats-toretsks-strategic-importance-and-why-is-the-ukrainian-military-losing-ground-there-1119669733.html

ukraine

russia

kramatorsk

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

toretsk, why is toretsk strategically important, pokrovsk, ukraine war, war in ukraine, russian military offensive, ukrainian armed forces, syrsky, zaluzhny, donbass, donetsk people's republic, why is torets a vantage point