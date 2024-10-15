International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/photos-russian-defense-minister-belousov-visits-china-1120555214.html
Photos: Russian Defense Minister Belousov Visits China
Photos: Russian Defense Minister Belousov Visits China
Sputnik International
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in Beijing on September 14 for an official visit and will hold talks with China's political and military leaders.
2024-10-15T09:50+0000
2024-10-15T09:50+0000
multimedia
andrei belousov
china
russia
visit
cooperation
military cooperation
photo
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0f/1120555387_0:149:2860:1758_1920x0_80_0_0_e4d4c38c4f46819a370d6e438e0488b8.jpg
Russia’s Defense Minister Andrei Belousov began his visit by laying a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Tiananmen Square, dedicated to Chinese revolutionaries of the 19th and 20th centuries.Belousov then met with his Chinese counterpart Defense Minister Dong Jun, and an official ceremony was held with the participation of an honor guard and orchestra.Take a look at Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov’s visit to the Chinese capital Beijing in Sputnik's gallery:
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0f/1120555387_160:0:2701:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_d089ec0b9efd9582dd163fb393491904.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense minister, andrei belousov arrived in beijing, official visit
russian defense minister, andrei belousov arrived in beijing, official visit

Photos: Russian Defense Minister Belousov Visits China

09:50 GMT 15.10.2024
Subscribe
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in Beijing on October 14 for an official visit and will hold talks with China's political and military leaders.
Russia’s Defense Minister Andrei Belousov began his visit by laying a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Tiananmen Square, dedicated to Chinese revolutionaries of the 19th and 20th centuries.
Belousov then met with his Chinese counterpart Defense Minister Dong Jun, and an official ceremony was held with the participation of an honor guard and orchestra.
Take a look at Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov’s visit to the Chinese capital Beijing in Sputnik's gallery:
CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation/Vadim Savitsky (cropped image) /

Russian Minister of Defense Andrei Belousov’s visit to China was honored with a guard of honor.

Russian Minister of Defense Andrei Belousov’s visit to China was honored with a guard of honor. - Sputnik International
1/6
CC BY 4.0 / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation/Vadim Savitsky (cropped image) /

Russian Minister of Defense Andrei Belousov’s visit to China was honored with a guard of honor.

© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabank

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov lays a wreath at the People's Heroes Monument on Tiananmen Square.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov lays a wreath at the People&#x27;s Heroes Monument on Tiananmen Square. - Sputnik International
2/6
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov lays a wreath at the People's Heroes Monument on Tiananmen Square.

© Photo : Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov prepares for talks with China's military and military-political leadership.
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov prepares for talks with China's military and military-political leadership. - Sputnik International
3/6
© Photo : Министерство обороны РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov prepares for talks with China's military and military-political leadership.
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabank

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun take part in a ceremony at the Central Military Council building.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun take part in a ceremony at the Central Military Council building. - Sputnik International
4/6
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun take part in a ceremony at the Central Military Council building.

© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabank

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov holds talks with Chinese military and political leaders.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov holds talks with Chinese military and political leaders. - Sputnik International
5/6
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov holds talks with Chinese military and political leaders.

© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabank

Andrei Belousov and Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun at a ceremony outside the Central Military Council of the People's Republic of China in Beijing.

Andrei Belousov and Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun at a ceremony outside the Central Military Council of the People&#x27;s Republic of China in Beijing. - Sputnik International
6/6
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank

Andrei Belousov and Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun at a ceremony outside the Central Military Council of the People's Republic of China in Beijing.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала