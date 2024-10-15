Photos: Russian Defense Minister Belousov Visits China

Russia’s Defense Minister Andrei Belousov began his visit by laying a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Tiananmen Square, dedicated to Chinese revolutionaries of the 19th and 20th centuries.Belousov then met with his Chinese counterpart Defense Minister Dong Jun, and an official ceremony was held with the participation of an honor guard and orchestra.Take a look at Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov’s visit to the Chinese capital Beijing in Sputnik's gallery:
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in Beijing on October 14 for an official visit and will hold talks with China's political and military leaders.
Take a look at Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov’s visit to the Chinese capital Beijing in Sputnik's gallery: