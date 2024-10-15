https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/poland-to-suspend-asylum-only-to-undocumented-migrants---interior-minister-1120562011.html
Poland to Suspend Asylum Only to Undocumented Migrants - Interior Minister
Poland intends to suspend the granting of asylum only to undocumented migrants while those who cross the border legally to seek asylum will continue to receive them, Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said on Tuesday.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said last week that Poland intended to temporarily suspend granting asylum to foreigners as part of its new migration strategy, which has sparked criticism both within the European Union and in Poland, including from Tusk's allies in the ruling coalition. "This means that if individuals cross the Polish border illegally and seek asylum and do not meet the necessary criteria, their applications will not be considered," Siemoniak told Polish Television (TVP). The minister added that two laws would have to be amended in order to implement the initiative. The first is the law on foreigners, and the second is the law on the protection of foreigners. After that, the Council of Ministers will be able to issue the relevant decrees, he said. According to information from Poland's Office for Foreigners, Ukrainian asylum seekers will be the largest group to be affected by the new regulation.
Poland intends to suspend the granting of asylum only to undocumented migrants while those who cross the border legally to seek asylum will continue to receive them, Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said on Tuesday.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said last week that Poland intended to temporarily suspend granting asylum to foreigners
as part of its new migration strategy, which has sparked criticism both within the European Union and in Poland, including from Tusk's allies in the ruling coalition.
"This means that if individuals cross the Polish border illegally and seek asylum and do not meet the necessary criteria, their applications will not be considered," Siemoniak told Polish Television (TVP).
The minister added that two laws would have to be amended in order to implement the initiative
. The first is the law on foreigners, and the second is the law on the protection of foreigners. After that, the Council of Ministers will be able to issue the relevant decrees, he said.
According to information from Poland's Office for Foreigners, Ukrainian asylum seekers will be the largest group to be affected by the new regulation
.
"From the start to the end of September 2024, 12,300 people applied for international protection in Poland. During the first three quarters of this year, their number was approximately 80% higher compared to the same period in 2023," the office said, specifying that Ukrainians made up 4,500 of the total number, followed by 2,900 Belarusians and 800 Russians.
In mid-2021, several thousand migrants trying to enter the European Union piled up on the Polish-Belarusian border. Since then, several hundred undocumented migrants have been trying to enter Poland every month.